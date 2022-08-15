ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

Williamsburg County Detention Center under 5-day quarantine due to community rise in COVID-19 cases

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iwdb5_0hHdQXq900

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Detention Center is initiating a five-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the community.

The quarantine period began Sunday, August 14, and will last through Friday, August 19 – leaders said the detention center is following all procedures to prevent inmates and employees from exposure to the virus.

“Our medical staff will provide testing to detainees, detention deputies, and other employees,” the agency said.

Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner “will reevaluate the situation after the quarantine period to determine if the Williamsburg County Detention Center will return to normal operations” by Friday.

Hurricane re-entry passes available for Williamsburg County residents

Video visitation and telephone communications will be prohibited during this period because officials with the sheriff’s office said devices cannot be adequately cleaned after each use.

Williamsburg County Detention Center sanitizes areas twice daily and disinfects areas properly throughout shifts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are searching for a missing woman. Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, 32, was reported missing after leaving her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road in the Summerton area on July 28, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Deanna took some of...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Williamsburg County, SC
Williamsburg County, SC
Government
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#General Health#Linus Covid#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
The Post and Courier

Lawsuits claim town of Andrews failed to pay for work on municipal complex

ANDREWS — Three lawsuits were filed in July against the town of Andrews and the design-build division of Columbia-based general contractor GMK Associates, two alleging a breach of contact for services on the town's municipal complex project. Florence-based Cayce Company, Conway-based Spann Roofing and Sheet Metal and Richland County-based...
ANDREWS, SC
WMBF

Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSPA 7News

Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
WMBF

HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month. One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy