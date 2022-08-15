ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: are you a UK small business struggling with energy costs?

 4 days ago
A half-pint is poured for a customer at The Gun, a barrel house pub in Spitalfields, east London

Soaring energy costs are “killing” UK pubs, a trade body has warned as independent businesses struggle to stay afloat amid the cost of living crisis.

The British Institute of Innkeeping called on the government to provide urgent support as its members report increases of 300% on their energy payments. Businesses are not covered by the energy price cap.

Meanwhile, hospitality revenues are also being affected as the cost of living crisis sees customers cut back on eating out.

We’d like to hear from independent and small businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors about how they are being affected by energy costs and the broader cost of living crisis. How much have your energy costs risen? Are you seeing a decline in footfall? How are you coping?

