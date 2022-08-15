Read full article on original website
Related
Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building
WOODSTOCK, Va. — A Virginia volunteer firefighter charged with setting fire to an abandoned building was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, an investigator said Monday. Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the 1902...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
969wsig.com
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
cbs19news
Police investigating early Tuesday morning shots fired incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident. According to police, the incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Queens Court, in an apartment complex behind Fashion Square Mall. Several buildings and vehicles were hit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albemarle Police investigating after several buildings, vehicles hit by gunfire overnight
Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after multiple buildings and vehicles were hit by gunfire overnight Tuesday.
WHSV
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.
rewind1051.com
Harrisonburg man killed in motorcycle crash
A Harrisonburg man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in downtown Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of North 5th Street at around 10:30 Saturday night for a motorcycle crash. Officers report the motorcycle hit a curb, ran off the...
theriver953.com
SCSO makes arrest in a shots fired situation
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports making an arrest in the Sat. Aug. 13 shots fired situation. Shots were reported fired in the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. The unidentified victim reported that Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came to his residence to pick up someone. The victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harrisonburg 26-year-old dies in Richmond motorcycle crash
The Richmond Police Department has identified the driver and sole individual involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Richmond Sunday night.
Police: Man shoots at 2 adults, 1 infant in vehicle on roadway in Prince William County
Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot at two adults and an infant as they were driving on Powell’s Creek Boulevard Saturday night.
cbs19news
Orange Fire and EMS issues alert on scam text messages
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County officials say they are getting reports from residents concerning a scam text message. According to Orange County Fire and EMS, the messages claim to be selling apparel or other merchandise on the department’s behalf. The department says it does not sell...
pagevalleynews.com
Hawksbill Pool winding down season, catalytic converters stolen and other news from Stanley
STANLEY, Aug. 10 — The Hawksbill Pool is winding down another successful season with 6,179 swimmers enjoying the facility since Memorial Day weekend. The facility — which some still call “Shuler Pool” — has hosted 25 pool parties so far this summer, held two Movie Nights and four Night Swims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Security guard in Loudoun Co. arrested for allegedly assaulting juveniles
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A man in Loudoun County has been arrested following an incident involving juveniles. Officials say that 20-year-old Khaled Yanssaneh, a security guard in Ashburn, Virginia was arrested and charged with three felony counts of kidnapping, three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of property damage.
Morgan Messenger
“Killer Oak” taken down
A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
NBC 29 News
TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA says one of its officers stopped a Waynesboro man from carrying a gun onto a flight at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. TSA says a .38 caliber gun was spotted in the man’s carry-on items Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say the gun was not loaded,...
NBC 29 News
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
rewind1051.com
Page County solar farm proposal pulled
It appears that one of the proposed solar farms in Page County will not take place. According to a post yesterday on the county’s Facebook page, Urban Grid has withdrawn their special use permit application for Cape Solar. The Richmond-based company submitted an application several years ago for a...
theriver953.com
Berryville reminds residents of low flying craft
Berryville reiterated the warning of low flying aircraft in a news release. The craft include low flying helicopters and the Town Government reminds residents to not be alarmed. The project is a part of the ongoing efforts to collect data for the Virginia Department of Energy and The U.S. Geological...
rewind1051.com
Protest held to support homeless shelter
With the closure of Open Doors as a backdrop, protestors took to the streets of Harrisonburg Sunday. Those rallying called not only for a permanent shelter, but also for the city to address the issue of affordable housing. Open Doors recently obtained property to set up a permanent shelter in...
Comments / 0