ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building

WOODSTOCK, Va. — A Virginia volunteer firefighter charged with setting fire to an abandoned building was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, an investigator said Monday. Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the 1902...
WOODSTOCK, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
WOODSTOCK, VA
969wsig.com

Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock

The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
WOODSTOCK, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating early Tuesday morning shots fired incident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident. According to police, the incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Queens Court, in an apartment complex behind Fashion Square Mall. Several buildings and vehicles were hit...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodstock, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.
EDINBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Harrisonburg man killed in motorcycle crash

A Harrisonburg man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in downtown Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of North 5th Street at around 10:30 Saturday night for a motorcycle crash. Officers report the motorcycle hit a curb, ran off the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO makes arrest in a shots fired situation

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports making an arrest in the Sat. Aug. 13 shots fired situation. Shots were reported fired in the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. The unidentified victim reported that Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came to his residence to pick up someone. The victim...
EDINBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
cbs19news

Orange Fire and EMS issues alert on scam text messages

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County officials say they are getting reports from residents concerning a scam text message. According to Orange County Fire and EMS, the messages claim to be selling apparel or other merchandise on the department’s behalf. The department says it does not sell...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Morgan Messenger

“Killer Oak” taken down

A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
WUSA9

Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC 29 News

TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA says one of its officers stopped a Waynesboro man from carrying a gun onto a flight at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. TSA says a .38 caliber gun was spotted in the man’s carry-on items Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say the gun was not loaded,...
NBC 29 News

VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Page County solar farm proposal pulled

It appears that one of the proposed solar farms in Page County will not take place. According to a post yesterday on the county’s Facebook page, Urban Grid has withdrawn their special use permit application for Cape Solar. The Richmond-based company submitted an application several years ago for a...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Berryville reminds residents of low flying craft

Berryville reiterated the warning of low flying aircraft in a news release. The craft include low flying helicopters and the Town Government reminds residents to not be alarmed. The project is a part of the ongoing efforts to collect data for the Virginia Department of Energy and The U.S. Geological...
BERRYVILLE, VA
rewind1051.com

Protest held to support homeless shelter

With the closure of Open Doors as a backdrop, protestors took to the streets of Harrisonburg Sunday. Those rallying called not only for a permanent shelter, but also for the city to address the issue of affordable housing. Open Doors recently obtained property to set up a permanent shelter in...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy