The CW is currently transitioning to new ownership, with Nexstar Media Group set to take a 75% stake in the company, leaving Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery holding 12.5%. This new transaction is set to close in the next few weeks, with Nextstar’s CEO and CFO speaking on a conference call to answer questions and explain their rationale for the new direction for the CW. In other entertainment news, we check out a Twitter post from The Boys’ showrunner, Eric Kripke, teasing the start of filming for The Boys season 4. And finally, an introduction to the cast of Paper Girls and their characters! It’s all presented by Paper Girls, a new series on Amazon Prime Video.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO