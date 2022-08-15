ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadspin

Is it time to worry about the Yankees?

Well no, not for you and me. Chances are, unless you’re in the tri-state area or grew up there, you could give a flying fuck whether the Yankees’ six-week stretch of “meh” really means anything. But considering how the world works, you almost certainly know someone from the tri-state area who, at some point, has bothered you with things like “Bernie Baseball should be in the Hall!” and “You’ve never truly urinated until you’ve done it on the concourse at the old Stadium!” And that person in your life spent the first three months of the season being the most obnoxious Yankees fan you can remember (a true claim).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm

Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves acquire Tyler White from Brewers

The Braves have acquired first baseman Tyler White from the Brewers in exchange for cash, as first indicated on the MLB.com transactions log. White was eligible to be traded even after the Aug. 2 trade deadline passed because he has not been on the 40-man roster at any point this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 0, Rays 4: It’s Aaron Hicks’ world, we’re all stuck in it

Let August 15, 2022 be forever known as The Aaron Hicks Game That Absolutely Nobody Asked For. Led by the ineptitude of their center fielder, the Yankees’ offense continued their precipitous plunge into the abyss, falling to a horrid 8 runs scored in their last 59 innings (and 3 in their last 34). Meanwhile, new bullpen arm Lou Trivino had a nuclear meltdown in the ninth to put this one truly out of reach, 4-0, as the Yankees got shut out in back-to-back contests for the first time in six years.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

What New York Yankees' struggles mean for their title chances

Another close home loss to a division rival. Another lifeless display from a struggling lineup. Another beautiful August evening at Yankee Stadium dampened by a torrential downpour of boos. With their 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the Yankees fell to 3-12 in their past 15 games and 16-24...
MLB
numberfire.com

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting versus Rays Monday

Kyle Higashioka will not start in the New York Yankees' Monday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will take a seat Monday as the Yankees go with Jose Trevino behind the dish. Trevino is batting seventh. The veteran Yankee is batting .197 with a .609 OPS across 173 plate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
