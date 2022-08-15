Read full article on original website
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
Buccaneers hit home run again with recent free agent signing
What the Buccaneers have been able to do on the free agent side of things for the past few years is nothing short of spectacular. Carl Nassib joining the team shows this perfectly. Jason Licht has put together an overall masterclass during his time as the general manager of the...
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Is it time to worry about the Yankees?
Well no, not for you and me. Chances are, unless you’re in the tri-state area or grew up there, you could give a flying fuck whether the Yankees’ six-week stretch of “meh” really means anything. But considering how the world works, you almost certainly know someone from the tri-state area who, at some point, has bothered you with things like “Bernie Baseball should be in the Hall!” and “You’ve never truly urinated until you’ve done it on the concourse at the old Stadium!” And that person in your life spent the first three months of the season being the most obnoxious Yankees fan you can remember (a true claim).
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
Alex Rodriguez roasts Brian Cashman’s Yankees trade deadline blunders
The New York Yankees might’ve posted their sleepiest loss of the season on Sunday night at Fenway Park, getting blanked 3-0 by Michael Wacha, Ryan Brasier and Garrett Whitlock before packing up their bats — just kidding, they didn’t bring those. The worst part about the two-hour,...
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
DJ LeMahieu dealing with injury could force Yankees into better decisions
Just what the New York Yankees needed! Already hobbled by injuries and overall terrible play following another series loss at Fenway Park this weekend, manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Sunday’s game that DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a foot/toe issue. The Yankees’ second-best hitter is expected to “have...
Braves acquire Tyler White from Brewers
The Braves have acquired first baseman Tyler White from the Brewers in exchange for cash, as first indicated on the MLB.com transactions log. White was eligible to be traded even after the Aug. 2 trade deadline passed because he has not been on the 40-man roster at any point this season.
Yankees 0, Rays 4: It’s Aaron Hicks’ world, we’re all stuck in it
Let August 15, 2022 be forever known as The Aaron Hicks Game That Absolutely Nobody Asked For. Led by the ineptitude of their center fielder, the Yankees’ offense continued their precipitous plunge into the abyss, falling to a horrid 8 runs scored in their last 59 innings (and 3 in their last 34). Meanwhile, new bullpen arm Lou Trivino had a nuclear meltdown in the ninth to put this one truly out of reach, 4-0, as the Yankees got shut out in back-to-back contests for the first time in six years.
Murti: Yankees had been mulling Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial call-ups for 'several days'
The Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial call-ups may seem drastic, but Aaron Boone says the Yankees have been discussing the move for several days.
What New York Yankees' struggles mean for their title chances
Another close home loss to a division rival. Another lifeless display from a struggling lineup. Another beautiful August evening at Yankee Stadium dampened by a torrential downpour of boos. With their 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the Yankees fell to 3-12 in their past 15 games and 16-24...
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting versus Rays Monday
Kyle Higashioka will not start in the New York Yankees' Monday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will take a seat Monday as the Yankees go with Jose Trevino behind the dish. Trevino is batting seventh. The veteran Yankee is batting .197 with a .609 OPS across 173 plate...
