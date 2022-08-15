ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

morrowcountysentinel.com

Successful pie auction held at Farm Days

MORROW COUNTY- A total of $1,545 was generated when the annual Farm Days Pie Auction was held on Sunday, August 7, during the Farm Days event. 11 pies were judged at the auction and taking home first place was a cinnamon apple baked by Jackson Sayre. It was purchased by the Morrow County Republicans for $225.00.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath

Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
HEATH, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

2021 Bratwurst Festival Queen says farewell and thank you

On the first night of the Bratwurst Festival, the stage lights shined like glitter, the smell of festival food wafted through the cool summer air, and anticipation flooded my brain. I sat with the rest of the contestants, eagerly waiting to hear the results, while desperately trying to control my excitement. Each second seemed to be slower, until finally, with a big smile, the announcer called out my name. Elated, my mind raced with the possibilities this position introduced, and throughout the rest of the ceremony, I could not help but get distracted by the notion of getting to travel with the rest of the incredible women in the royalty court, of having the chance to take on community events and service projects, and of being able to represent my home of Crawford County as a 2021-2022 Bratwurst Festival Queen. What I had failed to realize back then was the extent of how incredible this journey would be, as every moment was a chance to grow the bond between not only myself and my royalty court, but myself and my community.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Andrea Baker named Executive Director of Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD—Ohio’s Hospice named Andrea Baker, BSN, RN, CHPN, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio. She has been a registered nurse for more than 20 years with experience in acute care, continuing care retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and nursing education. For the past 15 years, she has served in hospice leadership.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Village Council approves Veteran’s Park mural

NEW WASHINGTON—New Washington Village Council has unanimously approved a rendering of a mural highlighting veterans to be located on the north side of the New Washington Library. The mural, slated to start September 12, is phase one of a project created to honor local veterans and highlight each branch of the United States Military.
NEW WASHINGTON, OH
ocj.com

Log Cabin Days coming mid-September

Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville, at 552 State Route 95, Loudonville, OH 44842. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 8 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival introduces 2022 queen candidates

BUCYRUS -- The Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival kicks off this week and with it is the crowning of the queen and her court. The Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. immediately following the parade. Organizers invite the public to attend as we find out who will be representing the festival and for the crowning’s of the Princess and Jr. Princess Courts.
BUCYRUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland 'Back-2-School Celebration' returns for second year

ASHLAND — Balloon swords, friendly mascots, and many smiling, painted faces could be found at Ashland Main Street’s second "Back-2 -School Celebration" on Monday. The event, which attracted over 1,000 visitors, shut down Main Street between Claremont Avenue and Center Street to allow attendees to browse booths from local businesses, charities, churches, and public servants.
ASHLAND, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter

Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Renovation Plans Announced for Long Vacant Office Building

The lights have been off at 145 South Front Street for 16 years, and local developer Brad DeHays is ready to do something about that. A collaborative effort between his company Connect Realty and nonprofit business group The Columbus Partnership will transform the former office building into a mix of residential, office and retail uses.
COLUMBUS, OH

