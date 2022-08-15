Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Successful pie auction held at Farm Days
MORROW COUNTY- A total of $1,545 was generated when the annual Farm Days Pie Auction was held on Sunday, August 7, during the Farm Days event. 11 pies were judged at the auction and taking home first place was a cinnamon apple baked by Jackson Sayre. It was purchased by the Morrow County Republicans for $225.00.
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
crawfordcountynow.com
2021 Bratwurst Festival Queen says farewell and thank you
On the first night of the Bratwurst Festival, the stage lights shined like glitter, the smell of festival food wafted through the cool summer air, and anticipation flooded my brain. I sat with the rest of the contestants, eagerly waiting to hear the results, while desperately trying to control my excitement. Each second seemed to be slower, until finally, with a big smile, the announcer called out my name. Elated, my mind raced with the possibilities this position introduced, and throughout the rest of the ceremony, I could not help but get distracted by the notion of getting to travel with the rest of the incredible women in the royalty court, of having the chance to take on community events and service projects, and of being able to represent my home of Crawford County as a 2021-2022 Bratwurst Festival Queen. What I had failed to realize back then was the extent of how incredible this journey would be, as every moment was a chance to grow the bond between not only myself and my royalty court, but myself and my community.
crawfordcountynow.com
Andrea Baker named Executive Director of Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD—Ohio’s Hospice named Andrea Baker, BSN, RN, CHPN, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio. She has been a registered nurse for more than 20 years with experience in acute care, continuing care retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and nursing education. For the past 15 years, she has served in hospice leadership.
Eighteen Hole Putting Course Is Newest Delaware County Attraction
The Little Bear Golf Club held a grand opening event recently for its new 18 hole putting course and Bar & Grill. While these are wonderful additions to the list of attractions in Delaware County, there’s more coming in the form of a full par three golf course. That course will be opening sometime this fall.
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
crawfordcountynow.com
Village Council approves Veteran’s Park mural
NEW WASHINGTON—New Washington Village Council has unanimously approved a rendering of a mural highlighting veterans to be located on the north side of the New Washington Library. The mural, slated to start September 12, is phase one of a project created to honor local veterans and highlight each branch of the United States Military.
ocj.com
Log Cabin Days coming mid-September
Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville, at 552 State Route 95, Loudonville, OH 44842. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 8 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.
richlandsource.com
Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival introduces 2022 queen candidates
BUCYRUS -- The Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival kicks off this week and with it is the crowning of the queen and her court. The Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. immediately following the parade. Organizers invite the public to attend as we find out who will be representing the festival and for the crowning’s of the Princess and Jr. Princess Courts.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland 'Back-2-School Celebration' returns for second year
ASHLAND — Balloon swords, friendly mascots, and many smiling, painted faces could be found at Ashland Main Street’s second "Back-2 -School Celebration" on Monday. The event, which attracted over 1,000 visitors, shut down Main Street between Claremont Avenue and Center Street to allow attendees to browse booths from local businesses, charities, churches, and public servants.
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
Barcode trick used to steal Star Wars Legos at Hilliard Meijer
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police detectives are looking to identify two people they say stole Star Wars Lego sets at a Meijer in Hilliard. CPD state that a man and woman stole multiple sets from the Meijer on Hilliard Rome Road and added that the male suspect used a fake bar code to change […]
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
Million Dollar Musician’s Retreat Hits The Market in Ohio
I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million. Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home...
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse: Michigan contractor sends letter to Land Bank defending its bid
MANSFIELD -- The Michigan company that submitted the lowest bid for the demolition and cleanup of former local Westinghouse properties submitted a letter Monday defending its offer for the project. Arthur Dore, one of the owners of Dore & Associates from Bay City, Mich., said his firm offered to do...
columbusunderground.com
Renovation Plans Announced for Long Vacant Office Building
The lights have been off at 145 South Front Street for 16 years, and local developer Brad DeHays is ready to do something about that. A collaborative effort between his company Connect Realty and nonprofit business group The Columbus Partnership will transform the former office building into a mix of residential, office and retail uses.
