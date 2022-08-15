ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Fox News

West, Southwest thunderstorms will bring flood risk

Shower and thunderstorm activity will persist again across the Southwest and Intermountain West on Thursday. A setup that is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies is to blame, and will elevate the risk for flooding. Flood advisories have been issued across the region as the already-saturated...
The Independent

Farmers’ heatwave fears as drought ‘approaching worst ever seen’

Farmers have shared their fears as the sweltering hot and dry conditions pile further pressure on crops and harvests.A Met Office amber warning for extreme heat came into force on Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb towards the mid-30s in parts of the UK.Weather forecasters said much of England and Wales will undergo a heatwave lasting until Sunday, drying up the already parched earth.It follows the driest July since 1935 and although the temperatures are forecast to recede next week there is still no sign of rain on the way for many areas.David Barton, a Gloucestershire-based farmer, said his...
AccuWeather

Monsoon rainfall set to continue next week in the Southwest

Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms have brought intense flooding to portions of the Southwest in recent days and weeks due to the North American monsoon in full gear across the region. Many cities in the area have received significantly more rainfall than normal for the month of July and AccuWeather forecasters say that the pattern isn't set to break anytime soon as another surge of moisture is expected to push into the region to start the upcoming week.
CBS New York

Red Alert Day: Hazy, hot and humid, heat advisories in effect

Happy Sunday! The heat and humidity roll on with heat advisories now in effect for most of the area through at least Monday.Expect another hazy, hot, and humid afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s. Like yesterday, there's an isolated risk of a pop-up shower or storm, mainly to the north and west.If you're headed to the beach, be mindful of a high rip current risk for Long Island today.After another very muggy night, let's do it again tomorrow! Heat indices Monday will be around 100. Once again, we have to leave in the risk of a spotty pop-up in the afternoon. The bigger story, by far, is the heat as any storms look to be few and far between.It remains oppressive right through midweek before we finally see relief by week's end behind a couple of cold fronts. As of now, Friday is looking fantastic with bright skies, low humidity, and temps in the low 80s. It'll feel refreshing!For now it's hot, hot, hot. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay cool!
Fox News

Atlantic hurricane activity lulls as season continues

The Atlantic has been quiet as the U.S enters what is typically the busiest part of the hurricane season. Thus far, just three named storms – Alex, Bonnie Colin – have formed, and all the storms have remained relatively weak. None of them have reached the 75-mile-per-hour threshold...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday morning 8/17 CBS2 weather headlines

There is a high risk of rip currents at all Atlantic-facing beaches today.Forecast: Today will be partly to mostly cloudy, cooler, and a bit breezy at times with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80. There will be more clouds to the N&E and brighter skies overall to the S&W. Some showers are clipping the east end this morning, and some more spotty showers are possible through the day, especially to the north. After a leftover shower in spots early on, tonight will be partly cloudy with temps falling into the mid 60s around the city and 50s for the NW 'burbs. As for tomorrow, it'll be mostly to partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.Looking Ahead: Summer's back by Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s inland. The humidity comes up some, but still stays well below oppressive levels. As for the weekend, Saturday looks like a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid 80s. We'll reintroduce a shower chance for Sunday.
bloomberglaw.com

West’s Drought Recovery Still Years Away Despite Recent Monsoons

Heavy monsoon rains have helped to relieve the Southwest’s historic drought, but water officials say the deluge isn’t enough to reverse a drying trend that has depleted the region’s primary water sources. Much of the West remains entrenched in a 23-year “historically unprecedented” drought driven by climate...
natureworldnews.com

Heat Wave May Cause a Surge of Wildfires in the Northeast

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, the Northwest of the United States will see yet another heat wave. In addition to the possibility of temperatures approaching levels from late last month, the soaring heat and the generally dry environment might result in a considerable increase in wildfire activity. Getting Hotter. AccuWeather Long-Range...
AccuWeather

Rain and cool air stays in forecast for Northeast as intense heat remains on hold

A storm is set to brew just off the Atlantic coast this week and may bring steady rain to a region that badly needs it, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The storm will take shape about 100 miles out to sea from Tuesday night to Wednesday. Because of its distance from the East Coast, the storm's most dramatic impacts such as heavy rain and strong winds, which are typical of a wintertime nor'easter, may be confined to places such as eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.
