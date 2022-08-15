Read full article on original website
Hot nights: U.S. in July sets record for overnight warmth
America sizzled through some hot nights last month, enough to make history.
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Why Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising Again
The Las Vegas Valley has seen one of the wettest monsoon seasons in decades.
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
2 dead after heavy rain flooded Las Vegas streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade
Two people are dead after heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night in the wettest monsoon season in a decade, according to Clark County officials.
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, and at times the scorching blanket has been downright oppressive. But meteorologists at Accuweather have good news.
West, Southwest thunderstorms will bring flood risk
Shower and thunderstorm activity will persist again across the Southwest and Intermountain West on Thursday. A setup that is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies is to blame, and will elevate the risk for flooding. Flood advisories have been issued across the region as the already-saturated...
Cold Fronts with Rainfall and Strong Winds to Batter Southern Western Australia in the First Week of August
Cold fronts have been forecasted to cause wet and windy weather in the southern part of Western Australia state during next week starting Monday, August 1. Australian meteorologists forecasted that the weather system will bring strong winds, rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions in the said region. The Australian Government's Bureau...
Farmers’ heatwave fears as drought ‘approaching worst ever seen’
Farmers have shared their fears as the sweltering hot and dry conditions pile further pressure on crops and harvests.A Met Office amber warning for extreme heat came into force on Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb towards the mid-30s in parts of the UK.Weather forecasters said much of England and Wales will undergo a heatwave lasting until Sunday, drying up the already parched earth.It follows the driest July since 1935 and although the temperatures are forecast to recede next week there is still no sign of rain on the way for many areas.David Barton, a Gloucestershire-based farmer, said his...
Monsoon rainfall set to continue next week in the Southwest
Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms have brought intense flooding to portions of the Southwest in recent days and weeks due to the North American monsoon in full gear across the region. Many cities in the area have received significantly more rainfall than normal for the month of July and AccuWeather forecasters say that the pattern isn't set to break anytime soon as another surge of moisture is expected to push into the region to start the upcoming week.
Red Alert Day: Hazy, hot and humid, heat advisories in effect
Happy Sunday! The heat and humidity roll on with heat advisories now in effect for most of the area through at least Monday.Expect another hazy, hot, and humid afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s. Like yesterday, there's an isolated risk of a pop-up shower or storm, mainly to the north and west.If you're headed to the beach, be mindful of a high rip current risk for Long Island today.After another very muggy night, let's do it again tomorrow! Heat indices Monday will be around 100. Once again, we have to leave in the risk of a spotty pop-up in the afternoon. The bigger story, by far, is the heat as any storms look to be few and far between.It remains oppressive right through midweek before we finally see relief by week's end behind a couple of cold fronts. As of now, Friday is looking fantastic with bright skies, low humidity, and temps in the low 80s. It'll feel refreshing!For now it's hot, hot, hot. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay cool!
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
Monsoon rains to bring flash flooding to West; California to experience scorching temperatures
NEW YORK — The Western U.S. is bracing for more extreme weather as some regions prepare for torrential rain and others for continuing extreme heat. Monsoon rains were forecast to continue over the deserts in the Southwest and up into the Rocky Mountains, with potential for flash flooding in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming on Sunday.
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Atlantic hurricane activity lulls as season continues
The Atlantic has been quiet as the U.S enters what is typically the busiest part of the hurricane season. Thus far, just three named storms – Alex, Bonnie Colin – have formed, and all the storms have remained relatively weak. None of them have reached the 75-mile-per-hour threshold...
Australian Bureau of Meteorology has just issued a La Niña alert
Renewed cooling in the tropical Pacific Ocean and models indicating a La Niña is likely by the end of the year have prompted the the Bureau of Meteorology to declare a La Niña alert—the last step before an official La Niña. A La Niña occurs when...
First Alert Weather: Wednesday morning 8/17 CBS2 weather headlines
There is a high risk of rip currents at all Atlantic-facing beaches today.Forecast: Today will be partly to mostly cloudy, cooler, and a bit breezy at times with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80. There will be more clouds to the N&E and brighter skies overall to the S&W. Some showers are clipping the east end this morning, and some more spotty showers are possible through the day, especially to the north. After a leftover shower in spots early on, tonight will be partly cloudy with temps falling into the mid 60s around the city and 50s for the NW 'burbs. As for tomorrow, it'll be mostly to partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.Looking Ahead: Summer's back by Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s inland. The humidity comes up some, but still stays well below oppressive levels. As for the weekend, Saturday looks like a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid 80s. We'll reintroduce a shower chance for Sunday.
West’s Drought Recovery Still Years Away Despite Recent Monsoons
Heavy monsoon rains have helped to relieve the Southwest’s historic drought, but water officials say the deluge isn’t enough to reverse a drying trend that has depleted the region’s primary water sources. Much of the West remains entrenched in a 23-year “historically unprecedented” drought driven by climate...
Heat Wave May Cause a Surge of Wildfires in the Northeast
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, the Northwest of the United States will see yet another heat wave. In addition to the possibility of temperatures approaching levels from late last month, the soaring heat and the generally dry environment might result in a considerable increase in wildfire activity. Getting Hotter. AccuWeather Long-Range...
Rain and cool air stays in forecast for Northeast as intense heat remains on hold
A storm is set to brew just off the Atlantic coast this week and may bring steady rain to a region that badly needs it, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The storm will take shape about 100 miles out to sea from Tuesday night to Wednesday. Because of its distance from the East Coast, the storm's most dramatic impacts such as heavy rain and strong winds, which are typical of a wintertime nor'easter, may be confined to places such as eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.
