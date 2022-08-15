Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
KELOLAND TV
Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Shorter days are coming into their own
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
KELOLAND TV
Cooler week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 15
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Our weather pattern is experiencing an abrupt change. Last week was hot; this week will be significantly cooler. Today we have partial sunshine in northern and western South Dakota, but thick cloud cover over Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND with rain showers streaming in from northern Nebraska. Heaviest rainfall is expected south of I-90, with some two inch plus amounts possible along both sides of the lower Missouri River. Coincidentally, that is where the most extreme drought conditions have persisted this summer.
KELOLAND TV
Many in southern KELOLAND had some much needed rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southern KELOLAND woke up to rain on Monday morning, something that’s been missing for much of the summer. This is what it looked like on our Parker LiveCam this morning as steady showers fell on parched ground. The rain is much needed after very dry conditions over the past several weeks.
KELOLAND TV
Fall fishing tips with Ted Takasaki and Soo Sports
Have you picked up on Mother Nature’s signals yet? This is the time of year when she’s serving up fewer daylight hours and cooling temperatures. Aside from the occasional hot spot that’s bound to happen, those temps are a sure sign that fall is right around the corner. Hall of Fame Professional Angler, Ted Takasaki and Brian Tordsen, who is a Professional Walleye Angler and the owner of Soo Sports in Sioux Falls, also know that this is time of year when the fishing slows down and hunting seasons are just getting started. These two also know that if you pack up the boat and fishing gear too soon, you could be missing out on some of the biggest fish of the season. They stopped by to explain why that is and when and how packing up your boat and fishing gear should take place.
LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?
The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
KELOLAND TV
An easier way to catch the bus coming to SFSD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Sioux Falls parents will soon have a new way to make sure their kids don’t miss the bus. The district has a new bus tracking app. The Sioux Falls School District has spent the last year collaborating with School Bus Inc (SBI) to create a new bus tracking system called Stopfinder.
KELOLAND TV
Six Mile Road to reopen with new intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Mile Road in eastern Sioux Falls will reopen to traffic on Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road, which has been closed since June 21, will reopen from 26th Street to Madison Street. Crews moved the intersection between Six Mile...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
dakotanewsnow.com
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Lewis & Clark Resort
Are you the one at work constantly listening to people rave about their weekend at the lake? Not everyone can afford to have a cabin on the lake or a lakeside home but what if we told you there’s an option that can allow you to have that experience? Lewis and Clark Resort is the perfect place to kick back and experience lake life without the hassle. The Manager at Lewis and Clark, Michael Grave, invited us to stop by to share more about the new cottages and why this is place you should book your next weekend getaway.
KELOLAND TV
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Cody Ingle
When you think of tackling the issues faced by marginalized communities, it can be difficult to know where to start. Today’s Across the Table guest says it’s all in the data and the numbers, and that it’s his dream to be able to use data to close equity gaps.
Parts of 18th Street, 33rd Street Closed in Sioux Falls
Some Sioux Falls drivers are going to need a little extra time getting to work over the next several days. The City's Public Works Department has temporary closures in place for a pair of streets. 33rd Street on the east side and 18th Street on the west side are both...
KELOLAND TV
Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
KELOLAND TV
Grass Mountain man with dementia missing since 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You would never see Neil ‘Mesu’ Little Eagle without a smile on his face and a positive attitude, his family says. Mesu, as he was affectionately called by friends and family because it means ‘little brother’, was last seen on July 27, 2017. Mesu’s family was told that a concerned citizen dropped him off at the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety building because they were worried about his safety.
KELOLAND TV
The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots
The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
KELOLAND TV
Organizers prepare for Turner County Fair
PARKER, S.D (KELO) — Organizers have been busy preparing for the Turner County Fair in Parker, South Dakota. Today, KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke to the fair manager and a vendor for this report about what attendees can expect to see this year. The Turner County Fairgrounds may be...
kelo.com
Riverfest returns to DTSF this weekend; Volunteers needed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This weekend marks the return of Riverfest in Downtown Sioux Falls. The event, now in its 9th year, is moving from Cherapa Place to Fawick Park to avoid ongoing construction. Live music, food trucks, and beer will be on hand starting at 5 P.M....
