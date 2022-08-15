ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Ways to Avoid Spending the Entire Day Cleaning When You Have Little Kids

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
What Is Swedish Death Cleaning?

Organizing stuff just might be the South's favorite pastime. Well, next to collecting stuff, that is. However, thanks to the example set by the decluttering magicians at The Home Edit and Marie Kondo urging us to ask whether each item in our linen closet sparks joy, getting rid of stuff can be pretty thrilling, too.
Kitchen Cleaning: A Step-by-Step Guide to a Spick-and-Span Space

Kitchens are the hub of the house. It’s more than a place to cook—more than anything, it’s a place to hang. That’s why cleaning a kitchen shouldn’t fall off your radar. “At the end of the day, the kitchen is the heart of a home where everyone spends some time in,” says Yohann Dieul of Frenchy Home Cleaning in London. “It needs to be a clean, warm, and cozy area where you can enjoy lovely meals and chats with your family.”
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo

Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
Manager closes restaurant early due to ‘arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘Not here to be abused’

A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
The best way to unclog every drain in your home

There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
