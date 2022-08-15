ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Confirm Tyron Smith Report; Dallas Injury Update

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMgZr_0hHdPxYi00

DENVER - The Dallas Cowboys have confirmed the injury status of Tyron Smith, who as CowboysSI.com was first to report last week sustained a minor ankle injury on Thursday during joint practice work with the Broncos here in Denver, but after having left the field briefly, did return for more work before being shut down for the day.

Smith, the future Hall of Fame left tackle, was also shut down for the Saturday preseason opener, a 17-7 loss at Denver after which coach Mike McCarthy offered the on-the-record update.

“We’re just resting him,” said McCarthy, confirming the diagnosis.

The Cowboys website on Thursday reviewed the practice session by offering an injury roundup: "Tight end Ian Bunting and defensive tackle John Ridgeway both left practice early with apparent injury or conditioning issues. Tyron Smith also limped off the field towards the end of practice. The Cowboys medical team was still evaluating them all after the practice.''

All true. But a source told us shortly thereafter that Smith did indeed get "dinged'' in a way that caused him to move toward trainers during the workout, and the issue is/was indeed his ankle.

From Friday morning, amid Cowboys Nation panic, a team source explained exclusively to CowboysSI.com that even after Smith sought some medical attention, "he practiced for a little but after he got hurt'' before exiting again and calling it a day.

Overreaction to anything having to do with Tyron's health? Understandable. But in the end, the Cowboys came out of Denver with no major issues, injury-wise (rookie Ridgeway played in the game, backup QB Will Grier's groin should allow him to make his 2022 preseason debut this week at the Chargers, rookie center Alec Lindstrom sustained a mild ankle sprain, and most of the starters sat out the Broncos game) and that includes Tyron Smith, who doesn't need to push for preseason time now, especially as we are a month away from the start of the NFL regular season.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 25

Rodney
2d ago

cowboys have to start looking for Tyron replacement, great player but his time is closing on the game, too many injuries and penalties 🙄

Reply(4)
11
Kevin Jones
2d ago

need to also be angry and concerned about all those penalties, if the team is getting 17 in a preseason game , how many they will get in the season. holding in some cases ok, along with facemask but false starts, offsides shouldn't never happen when a player suppose to know the play count, and a player should be watching the ball

Reply
7
Joe Baylor
2d ago

This coach has to go, 17 penalties ,did they learn anything from last year

Reply(5)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Grier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Cowboyssi Com#Hall Of Fame#Cowboys Nation
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys

Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Washington Commanders Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday

The Washington Commanders are making several roster cuts to get down to 85 players this Tuesday afternoon. One of those cuts is defensive veteran De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders announced just moments ago that they've released 29-year-old cornerback De'Vante Bausby. They've also cut guard Deion Calhoun. Fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes, meanwhile, have been played on the injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy