ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Low chances of rain today raises the heat in Orlando

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Rain odds are low Monday, raising the heat today and Tuesday in Orlando.

“Drier air is working its way into northern sections of Central Florida. Meanwhile, we still need to dodge some storms for Orlando and points south,” said Maureen McCann, a Spectrum News 13 meteorologist.

Rain chances begin this morning at around 10% by 11 a.m. and peak at 40% by 3 p.m. Overall the day faces a 30% chance of showers in Orlando. Odds will increase to a steady 40% for the rest of the week.

Temperature highs Monday will peak at 93 degrees, slightly hotter than the August average of 91. With low moisture Monday, temperatures should be even hotter Tuesday when the high rises to 95. Lows should stick to the mid-70s the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Spectrum News 13#Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy