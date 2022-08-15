ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

I've been 'job sharing' for 15 years, and it was key to making partner at a major law firm. Here's how it's advanced my career.

By Kathryn Jump
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubYaU_0hHdPjRm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpr3M_0hHdPjRm00
Kathryn Jump.

Shoosmiths

  • Kathryn Jump and Lisa Tye job share as partners at Shoosmiths, a major UK law firm.
  • They jointly run its 23-person planning department and have been job sharing for 15 years.
  • Jump describes how they've made it work while advancing in their careers.

There's no way I'd still be a lawyer if it wasn't for job sharing, nor would I have made partner or risen to co-lead a national practice at a major firm.

The model, based on a full-time role being carried out by two (or more) people in a part-time pattern, has provided the flexibility and support system I need to succeed at work.

It hasn't always been smooth sailing, though.

The journey leading up to job sharing was tough

After giving birth, I thought I was experiencing baby blues, but I now realize that I was managing deeper mental-health problems, exacerbated by pressures at work and balancing those with my home life.

Lisa Tye, my job-share partner, was aware of these struggles. It was the mid-2000s and we were both working as associate planning lawyers at a global law firm in Manchester, England.

Lisa was also dealing with the challenge of juggling work and a new baby. We both realized early on that something had to change, and we happened to read about married partners in a law firm who shared one role, which planted the job-sharing idea in our minds.

It took us a little time to work out how the job-sharing arrangement would work, and there was a pause while we both had our second babies.

We moved to a new firm in 2008 and that was the start of our job sharing

We were employed there as job-sharing associates, working three days a week and crossing over on Wednesdays.

We've job shared for nearly 15 years. Lisa and I have moved firms together several times and became partners at our current firm, Shoosmiths, in 2013. We now also jointly lead one of the largest planning practices in England.

Moving firms while job sharing has become easier with experience. We've found that demonstrating our commercial success and client portfolio is critical, with employers questioning what we can bring to the business rather than our working model.

Job sharing has allowed us to be brave and confident in a way we would never have been on our own. As women who were left bruised early in our careers, it's enabled us to succeed in a highly competitive industry.

Communication is the key to effective job sharing

There's no right way to do this, but Lisa and I find it beneficial to keep each other included in all correspondence.

In the early days, we would have a structured catch-up on Wednesday, our crossover day. Though this has changed over time and with trust, a watertight handover is still critical to enabling your partner to take ownership on days when you aren't working.

The main danger for job sharers is being unaligned. This has become increasingly apparent as Lisa and I have started managing a team.

Though we do not agree on every decision, we realize how important it is to come to a position that we both agree on. This avoids a client or team member getting different answers to the same question — destroying trust and potentially having serious commercial implications.

The job-sharing relationship needs care and attention. It's an intimate partnership; you have to keep working at it. Lisa and I have often sought external and internal coaching to help strengthen our relationship and overcome any disagreements.

A host of businesses have emerged that are tailored to supporting job sharers and provide useful guidance and assets. Coaching doesn't have to be job-share specific, as long as it focuses on trust and communication.

There is also no room for ego. A great leveler for our partnership has been having appraisals together. It's very raw, but we take confidence from laying bare our different strengths and weaknesses.

Job sharing makes me feel superhuman, and it's not just employees that benefit

Our partnership, and those of other job sharers, is proof that the model does not come at the expense of commercial success and, in fact, can aid businesses in delivering on their objectives.

It's also a powerful tool for retaining and cultivating talent. The model provides a path to senior-leadership roles to men and women who otherwise might have considered stepping back from their careers because of difficulties occupying a full-time role.

Job sharing isn't for everyone. It takes work and a commitment to building trust.

It's an option, though, and while initially driven by the practicalities of raising a family and wanting to remain at work, job sharing with Lisa has yielded much more — it's enriched my life and career.

This is a personal essay. The views expressed are those of the writer.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Sharing#Business Industry#Linus Business
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

This wine company is offering $75,000 to spend on your side hustle—here’s how to apply

If you're working up the nerve to start a new side hustle or passion project, there's a wine company that might be able to provide that needed bit of extra courage. But rather than a stiff drink, the wine brand Unshackled is offering $75,000 in cash to help one lucky person pursue their passion, whether that means finally launching your idea for a side hustle, embarking on a new career, or finding the time to tackle a creative pursuit.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Outgoing Whole Foods CEO says young people ‘don’t seem like they want to work’ and thinks ‘socialists are taking over’

If you ask Whole Foods’ outgoing CEO about socialism and young workers, he says there’s a revolution happening, and it’s not with pitchforks but with words. Whole Foods cofounder John Mackey has a history of complex views that he’s shared over time. What Mackey likes: a vegan diet and free-market and libertarian ideals. What he doesn’t like as much: processed and frozen foods, unions, and being silenced.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

580K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy