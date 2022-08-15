ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crutchfield Sparks Excitement With New TV Campaign

 2 days ago

Crutchfield, a national retailer of car and home electronics, launched a TV advertising campaign this week in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.

Since 1974, Crutchfield has helped people shop for, use, and enjoy the electronics that are right for them. Today, they offer everything from car speakers to home theater to AV for both boats and businesses. And although the company has grown dramatically since it was founded, it has remained focused on providing expert advice and legendary customer service. Now Crutchfield feels the timing is right to expand their marketing mix and pursue additional growth opportunities.

“Crutchfield has always worked hard to deliver the best consumer electronics shopping experience. Whether that’s through our unrivaled product expertise, our lifetime support, or our partnerships with the world’s top AV manufacturers, we remain fully committed to our customers,” says Zach Zimet, CMO at Crutchfield. “TV gives us a way to reach new customers and share the story of what makes us unique.”

Marketing Architects worked with Crutchfield to craft a media plan for a four-month campaign testing linear TV in markets across the country while concurrently advertising their spot, “In Our Own Words,” on YouTube. The campaign seeks to increase order volume and consumer awareness in the selected markets and determine the best way to scale towards a broader TV campaign in 2023.

“Crutchfield is intensely dedicated to providing the best possible experience for their customers,” says Dhiren Khemlani, VP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “We’re excited to support the brand’s journey on TV to reinforce their well-established reputation as a trusted leader in consumer electronics.”

About Crutchfield

Crutchfield is one of North America’s leading catalog and Internet retailers of consumer electronics products. Since 1974, Crutchfield’s family of gearheads and audiophiles has been known for helpful advice, unparalleled know-how, and free lifetime technical support. Crutchfield headquarters are in Charlottesville, VA. To learn more, visit www.crutchfield.com/About/AboutUs.aspx.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and surprising ways for more than 25 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.

