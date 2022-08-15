ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dillard’s Launches Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obE5r_0hHdPSOJ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce the launch of Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani, the Company’s latest limited-edition capsule collection debuting today under the exclusive Antonio Melani brand. Developed in collaboration with Utah-based, nationally known tastemaker, Courtney Grow, this beautiful line reflects Courtney’s inspiring touches of sophistication with a nod of edge to create a unique and unexpected feel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005146/en/

Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani Cora Blouse & Jade Skirt. Available exclusively at Dillard’s. (Photo: Business Wire)

Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani features exclusive dresses, sportwear, coats, footwear and a handbag - all beautifully curated for fresh transitional and fall styling. The limited-edition collection is available online at dillards.com with select pieces available in 248 Dillard’s locations.

Courtney was born and raised in southern California, where her love of shopping and fashion began. In fact, the grand opening of one of her favorite stores at the Mission Viejo Mall was such a moment for her, she skipped the first day of school her 5th grade year to shop. Courtney moved to Utah to attend college in 2006 where she met and married her husband, Wyatt. Now a full-time mother to four children and full-time fashion influencer, Courtney is thrilled to have found a way to work in the field she loves most. Courtney added, “For a gal who started doing this with the modest hope of one day no longer having to justify all my clothing purchases to my husband - to end up collaborating with Dillard’s to produce this beautiful collection is truly beyond unbelievable.” Follow Courtney Grow on Instagram @courtneygrow.

Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani is one of Dillard’s limited-edition partnerships with highly revered social media influencers, well known by highly engaged fashion followers. This initiative, which began in 2021, is intended to drive fashion excitement and brand awareness through unique and interesting tastemaker relationships, attracting new clients while solidifying loyalty to Dillard’s exclusive brands.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available in 248 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005146/en/

CONTACT: Dillard’s, Inc.

Julie Johnson Guymon

501-376-5965

julie.guymon@dillards.com

KEYWORD: ARKANSAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS CELEBRITY FASHION INFLUENCER RETAIL ENTERTAINMENT DEPARTMENT STORES

SOURCE: Dillard’s, Inc.

PUB: 08/15/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/15/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Remi Bader Launches Extended Size Collection With Revolve

Click here to read the full article. Remi Bader’s collaboration with Revolve has finally arrived. The popular e-tailer’s first extended size collection with the content creator and curve model officially launches Wednesday on Revolve’s official e-commerce site. The initial release will include 15 styles ranging in sizes XXS to 4X, with a second drop to follow in September, including a special activation during New York Fashion Week.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' News of the Remi x Revolve collection was revealed in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

“Bordeaux” Accents Dress This Upcoming Jordan Jumpman Pro

The Jordan Jumpman Pro, the first-ever Jumpman sneaker, was confirmed to be returning for its 25th Anniversary. And joining the releases unveiled thus far is this newly-revealed colorway, which features “Bordeaux” across many of its accents. Similar to the pair that appeared back in June, the “Bordeaux” is...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Adds The Two Trey To The Upcoming PSG Collection

For years now, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have upheld tradition, celebrating their marriage by way of classic Jordans — such as the AJ4 and AJ7 — as well as a host of apparel and accessories. 2022 is certainly no exception, as the two are offering not just an Air Jordan 5 Low but also a matching Jordan Two Trey.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The “Split” Air Jordan 1 Mid Mixes In Blue

In recent history, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from widespread joke to an acceptable trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. And while the model has had success by delivering spins on heritage colorways, it’s also garnered attention via countless experimental takes. Recently, the mid-top trim...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Mouser Electronics Breaks Ground on Major New Expansion of Global Distribution Center

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is greatly expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to continue meeting the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The company recently broke ground on a 416,000-square-foot, three-story building that will expand its distribution center, located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005729/en/ Mouser has undergone multiple expansions over the last decade and has recently broken ground on a 416,000-square-foot building with an extra 200,000 square feet of mezzanine space, greatly expanding its distribution center. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
sneakernews.com

A “Black/Red” Scheme Marks The Return Of The Jordan Delta 3 Low

After receiving a quartet of colorways for its first installment, the predecessor to the Jordan Delta 2 is swinging in for a low top look with red and black adornments. Expanding the low-top variety of their lifestyle series, the third iteration scales back on the former’s buffed up sole unit while a mix of suedes and leathers supports the toe, eyestays and heel counter.
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

‘She’s a Business Bitch:’ How Katy Perry Found Her Footing in Fashion (and Entrepreneurship)

As the daughter of traveling preachers who often relied on church donations to provide for their family, Katy Perry didn’t always have the most fashionable clothes in her closet growing up. But she always had style. Her religious parents considered designer labels to be worldly — not to mention overpriced for the family’s modest lifestyle — so Perry would comb through racks of clothing and shoes at the local thrift store to put together her own looks. Even as she eventually moved to L.A. to pursue a music career, her eclectic, self-spun sense of style stayed intact. Her most prized possession:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Done Deals: Stride Rite Expands Offering at Kids Foot Locker + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Aug. 17, 2022: Popular children’s brand Stride Rite is now available at Kids Foot Locker. Starting today, a collection of athletic sneakers including lighted styles, ranging in price from $52 – $64, are now available on online at kidsfootlocker.com and in 50 select Kids Foot Locker doors across the U.S. States include California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas and an additional fifteen states. Available sizes range from infant size 3 up to kids size 3...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Fashion Influencer#Fashion Brands#Celebrity Fashion#Dillards#Business Industry#Linus Business#Company#The Mission Viejo Mall
Hypebae

Nike Set to Release Air More Uptempo Slides

Nike is back in the business of making headlines with the announcement of the Air More Uptempo Slides. As an addition to the collection, the Swoosh has transformed the classic ’90s basketball style into a pair of slides. The design pays homage to NBA veteran Scottie Pippen’s Air More...
APPAREL
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital’s Roger Teague to Present at 2022 Space Warfighting Integration Forum

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced its participation in the 2022 Space Warfighting Integration Forum. Sponsored by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), the forum will take place in Colorado Springs and will feature leaders from across the aerospace and defense industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005261/en/ Terran Orbital’s Roger Teague to Present at 2022 Space Warfighting Integration Forum (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy