Dillard’s Launches Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani

Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce the launch of Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani, the Company’s latest limited-edition capsule collection debuting today under the exclusive Antonio Melani brand. Developed in collaboration with Utah-based, nationally known tastemaker, Courtney Grow, this beautiful line reflects Courtney’s inspiring touches of sophistication with a nod of edge to create a unique and unexpected feel.

Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani features exclusive dresses, sportwear, coats, footwear and a handbag - all beautifully curated for fresh transitional and fall styling. The limited-edition collection is available online at dillards.com with select pieces available in 248 Dillard’s locations.

Courtney was born and raised in southern California, where her love of shopping and fashion began. In fact, the grand opening of one of her favorite stores at the Mission Viejo Mall was such a moment for her, she skipped the first day of school her 5th grade year to shop. Courtney moved to Utah to attend college in 2006 where she met and married her husband, Wyatt. Now a full-time mother to four children and full-time fashion influencer, Courtney is thrilled to have found a way to work in the field she loves most. Courtney added, “For a gal who started doing this with the modest hope of one day no longer having to justify all my clothing purchases to my husband - to end up collaborating with Dillard’s to produce this beautiful collection is truly beyond unbelievable.” Follow Courtney Grow on Instagram @courtneygrow.

Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani is one of Dillard’s limited-edition partnerships with highly revered social media influencers, well known by highly engaged fashion followers. This initiative, which began in 2021, is intended to drive fashion excitement and brand awareness through unique and interesting tastemaker relationships, attracting new clients while solidifying loyalty to Dillard’s exclusive brands.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available in 248 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial.

