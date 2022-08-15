ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Boil advisory emergency declaration • Warren food pantry storage firebombed • Mastodon found during dig

By Jack Nissen, Veronica Meadows
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Boil-Water Alert Could Last 2 Weeks For Some In SE Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said. The break was discovered Saturday on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the GLWA system. A loss of water pressure can sometimes cause bacteria to get into the system. Shelby Township, with 80,000 residents in Macomb County, is among the communities covered by the boil-water recommendation. The others are Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester and Washington Township. Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said the city had distributed 40,000 water bottles by Monday afternoon. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency, which makes state resources available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Ionia, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
City
Almont, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Lapeer, MI
Warren, MI
Government
City
Lake, MI
City
Bruce Township, MI
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Warren, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Rochester, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southeast Michigan water main break repairs now expected to take until Sept. 3; boil water advisories continue

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Repairs after a massive water main break in Southeast Michigan will take longer than initially planned, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. The fix was expected to be finished about two weeks after the break, which happened Saturday. Now it is anticipated to take three weeks, meaning the repairs should be completed by Sept. 3.
fox2detroit.com

Abortion hearing in Michigan • Sentencing for man who targeted LGBTQ community • Violent Detroit intersection

Key hearing on suspension of abortion ban law in Michigan scheduled for Wednesday. While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won't be testifying in front of a judge, it is her case asking a court to rule on the legality of a 1931 abortion ban that criminalizes the practice without exception for rape or incest. A judge previously put a pause on an order allowing county prosecutors to enforce the ban.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For 4 SE Michigan Counties After Water Main Break

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency as several communities in Southeast Michigan remain under a boil water advisory following a water main break. Whitmer issued the declaration over the weekend for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. “We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” Whitmer said in a press release. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Boiling
fox2detroit.com

At least 130,000 people still affected by Great Lakes Water Authority water main break

A massive crack in a pipe at the Lake Huron water treatment facility has impacted the water access of more than 130,000 people across several communities in Metro Detroit. Residents in the village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township should continue boiling their water before using it.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Food Bank
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy