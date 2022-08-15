Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dodgers: Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas
Rangers manager Chris Woodward, former Dodgers third base coach and who helped recruit Corey Seager to Texas, unexpectedly gets fired.
Rangers Great Elvis Andrus Released by Oakland
The fan favorite spent 12 seasons in Texas as the starting shortstop.
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager
There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/16/2022
The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Angels prediction and pick. Robbie Ray goes to the mound for the Mariners, while Jose Suarez gets the start for the Angels. Robbie Ray has had a roller-coaster season for Seattle. His...
SFGate
Rangers seek momentum, new manager to contend again in '23
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Rangers are more than a decade removed from their only World Series appearances and mired in the longest stretch of consecutive losing seasons in the franchise's half-century in Texas. They are again looking for a new manager and already have made a change in...
Rangers Fire Manager Chris Woodward Ahead of 500th Game
Amid a fourth consecutive losing season, Texas has parted ways with the 46-year-old.
GAME THREAD: Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Aug. 17
The Texas Rangers continue a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night
MLB
Jon Daniels dismissed by Rangers; Chris Young to run baseball ops
ARLINGTON -- When Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced Monday that manager Chris Woodward was being relieved of his duties, he had no idea his dismissal would follow just two days later. But Rangers majority owner Ray Davis did. “It's something I've been contemplating for several months,” Davis...
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Odds for Monday, August 15 (Kaprielian Gives Oakland Pitching Edge)
I don't always recommend betting on the Oakland Athletics, but when I do, it's because James Kaprielian is on the mound. Kaprielian allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts, compiling a 2.39 ERA in that stretch. Oakland is 6-2 in his last eight outings, including two wins over these Texas Rangers.
Rangers Streak Snapped by A's
Execution problems and solid Oakland pitching handed Texas its first loss under Tony Beasley.
Yardbarker
Postgame Notes: Athletics 5, Rangers 1
TEXAS had its 3-game win streak snapped, but has still won 3 of 4 and 4 of last 7 G…club is 3-2 on this 7-game homestand against SEA (2-1) and OAK (1-1), needing one more win in final 2 G of this series to secure a winning homestand…scored only run on a Jonah Heim RBI single in the 6th…has been shut out just 3 times this season – fewest in MLB (tied with ATL/BOS/CWS) – and has yet to be blanked at home in 2022.
Rangers To Select Kohei Arihara
Following last night’s game against the A’s, the Rangers announced that Kohei Arihara would get the ball for the second contest of the series this evening. It’ll be the 30-year-old’s first big league appearance of the season, as he’s spent the entire season with Triple-A Round Rock after being outrighted off the 40-man roster last September. The Rangers 40-man is currently full, so they’ll need to make a corresponding move this afternoon to formally select Arihara’s contract. Longtime Texas beat reporter Jeff Wilson first suggested that he could be on the radar for a call-up.
CBS Sports
Rangers fire front office executive Jon Daniels after 17 seasons as upheaval continues in Texas
Just two days after firing manager Chris Woodward, the Rangers have parted ways with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, the club announced Wednesday. General manager Chris Young -- a former MLB pitcher -- will assume oversight of front office operations, the club added. Daniels, 44, was named Rangers general...
Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of bad seasons. Daniels was relieved of his duties as president...
'Nerve-Wracking!' Rangers New Manager Tony Beasley Wins in Debut
Texas entered a new phase with the third-base coach as its interim manager and squeaked out a victory over the Athletics.
numberfire.com
Oakland's Ramon Laureano (side) sitting out Monday
Ramon Laureano (side soreness) was not listed in the Oakland Athletics' lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano was pulled from last night's game due to soreness in his side, and is now absent from Monday's lineup. Skye Bolt will fill in for him in right field and will bat sixth against the Rangers.
