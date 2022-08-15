ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager

There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
Rangers seek momentum, new manager to contend again in '23

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Rangers are more than a decade removed from their only World Series appearances and mired in the longest stretch of consecutive losing seasons in the franchise's half-century in Texas. They are again looking for a new manager and already have made a change in...
Jon Daniels dismissed by Rangers; Chris Young to run baseball ops

ARLINGTON -- When Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced Monday that manager Chris Woodward was being relieved of his duties, he had no idea his dismissal would follow just two days later. But Rangers majority owner Ray Davis did. “It's something I've been contemplating for several months,” Davis...
Postgame Notes: Athletics 5, Rangers 1

TEXAS had its 3-game win streak snapped, but has still won 3 of 4 and 4 of last 7 G…club is 3-2 on this 7-game homestand against SEA (2-1) and OAK (1-1), needing one more win in final 2 G of this series to secure a winning homestand…scored only run on a Jonah Heim RBI single in the 6th…has been shut out just 3 times this season – fewest in MLB (tied with ATL/BOS/CWS) – and has yet to be blanked at home in 2022.
Rangers To Select Kohei Arihara

Following last night’s game against the A’s, the Rangers announced that Kohei Arihara would get the ball for the second contest of the series this evening. It’ll be the 30-year-old’s first big league appearance of the season, as he’s spent the entire season with Triple-A Round Rock after being outrighted off the 40-man roster last September. The Rangers 40-man is currently full, so they’ll need to make a corresponding move this afternoon to formally select Arihara’s contract. Longtime Texas beat reporter Jeff Wilson first suggested that he could be on the radar for a call-up.
Oakland's Ramon Laureano (side) sitting out Monday

Ramon Laureano (side soreness) was not listed in the Oakland Athletics' lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano was pulled from last night's game due to soreness in his side, and is now absent from Monday's lineup. Skye Bolt will fill in for him in right field and will bat sixth against the Rangers.
