Charlotte, NC

WCNC

1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Charlotte's Steele Creek area that shut down South Tryon Street for several hours Wednesday morning, officials said. Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at Garden Oaks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged in 2021 west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a year-old homicide. Demontravis Reid was killed in April 2021. Police say he was found at the 4000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte and pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Officers announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, about a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

2-year-old killed in Cabarrus County hit-and-run, troopers say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cabarrus County last week, state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 73 in Cabarrus County around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. A driver in a dark-colored sedan was traveling east when the child ran into the road and was hit by the car, troopers said.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
#Police
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
CLOVER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Shooting In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Northlake Mall Drive early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with injury call for service on Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mooresville officer hospitalized following 3-vehicle wreck

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville police officer is in the hospital following a three-vehicle collision, the Mooresville Police Department said Wednesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the accident on Tuesday on Charlotte Highway. A three-vehicle accident was observed, and the accident included a Mooresville police officer, according to the police report. the […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
