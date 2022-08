GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Chris Olave continues to show he's capable of making a major impact in his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints. The first-round draft pick from Ohio State caught a 20-yard pass for his first touchdown of the preseason in the Saints 20-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday night. Olave also stood out in the Saints' joint practices with the Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

