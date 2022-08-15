Read full article on original website
Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building
WOODSTOCK, Va. — A Virginia volunteer firefighter charged with setting fire to an abandoned building was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, an investigator said Monday. Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the 1902...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
wsvaonline.com
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg man killed in motorcycle crash
A Harrisonburg man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in downtown Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of North 5th Street at around 10:30 Saturday night for a motorcycle crash. Officers report the motorcycle hit a curb, ran off the...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.
WJLA
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
WHSV
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Albemarle Police investigating after several buildings, vehicles hit by gunfire overnight
Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after multiple buildings and vehicles were hit by gunfire overnight Tuesday.
theriver953.com
SCSO makes arrest in a shots fired situation
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports making an arrest in the Sat. Aug. 13 shots fired situation. Shots were reported fired in the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. The unidentified victim reported that Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came to his residence to pick up someone. The victim...
fox5dc.com
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
Harrisonburg 26-year-old dies in Richmond motorcycle crash
The Richmond Police Department has identified the driver and sole individual involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Richmond Sunday night.
wsvaonline.com
Bergton Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 35 years
The Bergton Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate it’s 35th anniversary this Sunday. Betty and Junior May, both charter members of the fire department, we’re on WSVA Radio’s Early Mornings, to talk about the history of the department and the events happening Sunday. Ron Doyle, author of the...
Police: Man shoots at 2 adults, 1 infant in vehicle on roadway in Prince William County
Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot at two adults and an infant as they were driving on Powell’s Creek Boulevard Saturday night.
cbs19news
Orange Fire and EMS issues alert on scam text messages
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County officials say they are getting reports from residents concerning a scam text message. According to Orange County Fire and EMS, the messages claim to be selling apparel or other merchandise on the department’s behalf. The department says it does not sell...
Morgan Messenger
“Killer Oak” taken down
A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
WTOP
Woman dies after hitting tree in Prince William Co. motorcycle crash
A woman has died after the motorcycle she was driving struck a tree in Prince William County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to police. Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, Virginia, died after being transported to an area hospital. Police say Shambeck was part of a group of motorcycle riders traveling...
Security guard in Loudoun Co. arrested for allegedly assaulting juveniles
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A man in Loudoun County has been arrested following an incident involving juveniles. Officials say that 20-year-old Khaled Yanssaneh, a security guard in Ashburn, Virginia was arrested and charged with three felony counts of kidnapping, three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of property damage.
Train Derailment Reported in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A train derailment has been reported in Cumberland and police warned commuters...
pagevalleynews.com
Hawksbill Pool winding down season, catalytic converters stolen and other news from Stanley
STANLEY, Aug. 10 — The Hawksbill Pool is winding down another successful season with 6,179 swimmers enjoying the facility since Memorial Day weekend. The facility — which some still call “Shuler Pool” — has hosted 25 pool parties so far this summer, held two Movie Nights and four Night Swims.
56-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash in Prince William County
A 56-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Prince William County over the weekend.
