Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols

Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Red Sox star Rafael Devers joins Ted Williams, Boston legends with epic feat

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers has been a lone bright spot for the team so far this season. On Sunday night, he etched his name into Red Sox team history books. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Devers launched his 25th home run of the season. It was a two-run shot to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. That lead ultimately held as Boston took down their arch-rival New York Yankees.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Twins' Gilberto Celestino sitting versus Royals Monday

The Minnesota Twins did not include Gilberto Celestino in their lineup for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. With Gio Urshela joining the lineup at third base and batting seventh, Gilberto Celestino will take the evening off. Byron Buxton will take over in centerfield and Jose Miranda will take a turn at designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

