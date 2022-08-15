Read full article on original website
Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols
Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
Twins land 3 players in MLB Pipeline's latest Top 100 prospects list
Royce Lewis remains on the list, but the Twins have a new top prospect.
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
Red Sox star Rafael Devers joins Ted Williams, Boston legends with epic feat
Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers has been a lone bright spot for the team so far this season. On Sunday night, he etched his name into Red Sox team history books. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Devers launched his 25th home run of the season. It was a two-run shot to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. That lead ultimately held as Boston took down their arch-rival New York Yankees.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Kansas City Royals’ MJ Melendez sends prayers to injured Little Leaguer from Utah
Melendez wrote “#PrayForEaston” on his wrist tape before Wednesday’s Royals game
Twins' Gilberto Celestino sitting versus Royals Monday
The Minnesota Twins did not include Gilberto Celestino in their lineup for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. With Gio Urshela joining the lineup at third base and batting seventh, Gilberto Celestino will take the evening off. Byron Buxton will take over in centerfield and Jose Miranda will take a turn at designated hitter.
Is there an ace pitching prospect in the Twins' system?
What would you say if you found out the Twins' top pitching prospect has an ERA over 10?
