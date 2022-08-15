ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police identify 21-year-old as May homicide suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police filed a warrant Friday for the arrest of a man accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Trey L. Glover and injuring another man on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue on May 29, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side

COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said. Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris, who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

28-year-old shot multiple times near east side Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was shot multiple times Thursday evening on the city’s east side. Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to the Marathon gas station on the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue on reports of a shooting, where they found a 28-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the upper body, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Shooting#Nightclub#Grant Medical Center#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The Homicide Unit
10TV

92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Wrong-way crash leaves one man in serious condition

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused the closure of route 33 in Hocking County yesterday evening. Reports say 74-year-old Arthur William Harris of Columbus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of route 33 around 11:42 p.m. when his 2016 Ford F-150 collided with another oncoming pickup truck.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder

Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

VIDEO: Details emerge that Chillicothe’s meter maid beat victim unconscious, pistol whipping her 7 times

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police have released additional information about the city’s top meter maid who was arrested after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence last week after the mother of his child reported to police she had been hospitalized from a beating at the hands of Logan.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sunny95.com

Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders

COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
COLUMBUS, OH

