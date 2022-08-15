Read full article on original website
Columbus police identify 21-year-old as May homicide suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police filed a warrant Friday for the arrest of a man accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Trey L. Glover and injuring another man on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue on May 29, according to […]
sunny95.com
Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side
COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
19-year-old paralyzed in week’s second Ashburton Road shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old was paralyzed Thursday evening after being shot on the city’s southeast side, Columbus police said. Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road — the second serious shooting the block has seen this week — where they found the […]
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said. Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris, who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris […]
28-year-old shot multiple times near east side Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was shot multiple times Thursday evening on the city’s east side. Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to the Marathon gas station on the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue on reports of a shooting, where they found a 28-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the upper body, […]
92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
cwcolumbus.com
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
WSYX ABC6
Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wrong-way crash leaves one man in serious condition
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused the closure of route 33 in Hocking County yesterday evening. Reports say 74-year-old Arthur William Harris of Columbus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of route 33 around 11:42 p.m. when his 2016 Ford F-150 collided with another oncoming pickup truck.
Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder
Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
VIDEO: Details emerge that Chillicothe’s meter maid beat victim unconscious, pistol whipping her 7 times
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police have released additional information about the city’s top meter maid who was arrested after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence last week after the mother of his child reported to police she had been hospitalized from a beating at the hands of Logan.
Teen in foster care linked to stolen car, fatal crash; foster parent who reported stolen Mercedes no longer fostering
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten months after a crash killed a woman who was struck nearly head-on by a stolen car driven by an unlicensed teen in foster care, the Columbus Division of Police has forwarded its work to the juvenile prosecutor’s office. The foster parent who reported the...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'He took everything': Northeast Columbus business burglarized 4 times in 2 months
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The co-owner of a northeast Columbus business said they've lost at least $50,000 worth of merchandise in about two months. Better Buy, located in the Northland Plaza, said someone has broken into their business four times. The first incident happened on June 14. “He took everything....
Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
Columbus police: Nearly 400 Kias, Hyundais stolen in last 3 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the last three weeks, 398 Hyundais and Kias have been stolen in Columbus, according to police. That averages out to just under 17 cars a day since July 24. There were two crashes involving teens in stolen cars within 24 hours of each other. Video...
sunny95.com
Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders
COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
