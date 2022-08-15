Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
CBS 46
18-year-old man shot by police after a chase in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say an officer shot 18-year-old Keyunatae Whitaker as he attempted to flee officers in Atlanta Saturday evening. Atlanta Police Department Major David Villaroel told CBS46 News that “police were patrolling the area of 600 Greensferry Ave. near Northside Drive...
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
CBS 46
Man wanted for Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism identified by police
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who is accused of spraying swastikas on the famous rainbow crosswalk in Midtown and the Federal Reserve building has been identified by police. Atlanta police arrested 30-year-old Jonah Sampson and charged him with criminal trespass, interference with government property, and criminal damage to property. Sampson was arrested following a two-hour standoff with SWAT police at the Solace on Peachtree apartment complex in Midtown.
CBS 46
Argument leads to a fatal shooting outside Duluth sports bar, victim identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who Gwinnett County Police say was shot and killed early Saturday morning at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth has been identified. Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 News an argument turned violent and Duluth man Kevin Blackwell was shot and killed in the parking lot.
CBS 46
Four injured, man faces charges after ‘accidentally discharging’ gun at Walmart
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officials have confirmed to CBS46 News that a man faces multiple charges for injuring himself and three others after he “accidentally discharged a firearm” inside the Wal-Mart located on Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy. Police responded to the Walmart located at 11465 Tara Blvd....
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant. Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
CBS 46
Man believed to have vandalized Rainbow Crosswalk arrested after barricade
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for painting a swastika on the Rainbow Crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Police went to the man’s apartment at around noon Friday. Investigators were initially unsuccessful in making contact and the SWAT...
Police: What started out as drug deal between teens leads to robbery, shooting in mall parking lot
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are being charged as adults after Douglasville Police said they tried to rob and allegedly shoot another teen during a drug deal at the Arbor Place Mall last month. Officers said there were a total of three people arrested. According to Douglasville Police, a...
CBS 46
Nashville woman accused of driving drunk, slamming into Atlanta police cruiser
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after investigators say a drunk driver hit their cruiser. Atlanta Police Department officials say a 29-year-old Nashville woman identified as Bria Nicole Freeman, was driving drunk and speeding on Piedmont Rd at Lindbergh Drive when she hit the Atlanta PD cruiser.
CBS 46
Woman raped near church in Troup County, sheriff looking for man in truck
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believed raped a woman near a church located at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. The incident happened at around 2 p.m. Aug. 9. The victim claims she had just entered the driveway of the church when a dark blue, large truck approached her and an older white male began asking her if she needed a ride.
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest
Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli. Dunwoody Police Department looking for man wanted for multiple rapes. Updated: 12 hours ago. Dunwoody Police Department looking for man wanted for multiple rapes. More mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in...
CBS 46
Man wanted for 1994 murder in Atlanta arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who has been on the run since 1994 for killing a man in Atlanta has been arrested. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County. On Nov. 27, 1994, El-Amin allegedly shot a man in the face at the...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
CBS 46
Surprise Squad honors police officer who kept young girl company
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS 46′s Surprise Squad is celebrating Woodstock Police Officer LeDarrion Poole, who kept a young girl company after she was in a car accident. The day left an impact on the young girl, who now wants to become a police officer.
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CBS 46
Argument leads to deadly shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Anchor Terrace. They say it all started with an argument outside the victim’s home. At this time, police don’t know if the...
CBS 46
‘I don’t know if my baby is breathing’ | A mother continues search for daughter
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for an Atlanta woman who has been reported missing since July 30 continues as her family has sent another desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the woman. It’s been incredibly difficult for the loved ones of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Several weeks...
CBS 46
Cameras bust thousands of school zone speeders in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Speed detection cameras have only been operational for a couple of weeks outside six schools in the city limits of Lawrenceville and already, they’ve caught thousands of speeders. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, the system issued more than 4,700 notices, sent by mail to...
CBS 46
Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized; neighbors say they won’t tolerate hate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s iconic rainbow crosswalk was vandalized yet again and now police are on the lookout for the person responsible. They’ve released surveillance video and images from the two incidents early Friday morning and another incident earlier this week. Atlanta Police say a male, shortly...
