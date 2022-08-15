ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Latest Kevin Durant report suggests trade to Celtics isn't close

The Boston Celtics begin their regular season two months from now on Oct. 18. Will Kevin Durant be on their roster?. We've heard consistent chatter about the possibility of Durant coming to Boston since a late-July report that the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in return for KD. The Nets reportedly rejected that offer, seeking Brown and Marcus Smart in any deal for their superstar forward.
