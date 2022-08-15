Read full article on original website
Parents sue TikTok after daughter dies attempting 'blackout' social media challenge
A Wisconsin family is suing TikTok after their 9-year-old daughter died attempting the so-called "blackout challenge" popularized on social media. Arriani Jaileen Arroyo died by asphyxiation on Feb. 26, 2021. Now, her family, along with the parents of 8-year-old Lalani Walton of Texas, who also died of asphyxiation by strangulation on July 15, 2021, have come together with the Social Media Victims Law Center to file a lawsuit against TikTok on behalf of their daughters.
Mom's Salty Comeback to Stranger Who Told Her Toddler To 'Be Quiet' Slammed
"She isn't the first person to have a baby asleep on public transport," the mom fumed.
Father Kicked Off Frontier Flight Because of ‘Emotional’ Two-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Babies Don’t Understand Policies’
Frontier Airlines had a father from Atlanta removed from its flight because of his emotional 2-year-old daughter, according to WSB-TV. The father, Chrisean Rose, treated his toddler daughter, Rayana, to a fun weekend trip to Orlando; on the return flight home, Rose had Rayana sit on his lap to provide the young child a sense of comfort. However, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant disapproved of his actions for safety reasons and threatened to have him arrested.
Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
psychologytoday.com
What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?
Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
'Not a Babysitter': Mom Leaving Stepson Home Over Tantrum Sparks Debate
The stepmother left the 9-year-old alone in the home after she became furious with the child.
How 5 diabolical parents called their kids' bluff in hilarious ways
This article originally appeared on 07.13.16 "My girlfriend told me the greatest story. Apparently her 11-year-old also wanted to be a grown up this week and, in fact, not only did he treat his siblings like despised underlings, but when asked what he wanted, he said: 'I want the authority to be in charge of them and tell them what to do, because they deserve it!' Well. My girlfriend and her husband are NOT AT ALL MESSING AROUND with parenting. Calmly, evenly, they granted his request to be a grown-up for a week...
Mom Hailed for Telling Sister She Has Achieved 'Nothing' Without Parents
A mother has told her sister some home truths and been lambasted by her parents, but supported by her parents-in-law and the public.
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
Helicopter vs. Free Range: Do We Need A Different Kind Of Metaphor For Parenting Styles?
We see it on the bestseller lists and on the morning news shows. The question posed is always the same; what kind of mother are you? The parenting advice field is a multi-million dollar machine, advising parents on which parenting style to embrace to raise the most productive, resilient, and successful children. And everyone seems to have their own answer to this confusing question.
Our Parents Actually Didn’t Know Jack
Parents have a lot of wisdom … it’s true. They have 20, 30, 40 years more experience than you, their children, so you should listen to their advice and guidance. You should trust them. Momma’s always right. And Father knows best. I don’t disagree with these sentiments,...
Dads, Stop Giving Your Wife's Email For Your Kid's School And Extracurriculars
This school year, moms ― and their inboxes ― need a break.
Woman refuses to babysit because of an irrational fear of babies and children
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've often said I don't like babies. While that's certainly true, my feelings about babies and small children go deeper than mere dislike. I actually have an irrational fear of them.
Ask the Pediatrician: What steps should parents take to keep guns out of kids' hands?
Q: I'm thinking about getting a handgun for protection. What are the best ways to keep my kids safe with a gun in the house?. A: Roughly a third of U.S. homes with children have guns. In fact, an estimated 4.6 million kids live with unlocked, loaded guns. That's a scary statistic when you think about the fact that even toddlers are capable of finding unlocked guns in the home and are strong enough to pull the trigger.
Hey Parents—It's Not Funny to Traumatize Your Kids on Social Media
Can we please stop traumatizing our kids in hopes of going viral? I'm a little bit disappointed that as a mom I have to even write this. I'm the first person to admit that I spend way too much time scrolling the Internet and trying to convince my spouse or children to participate in the trends because it'll make for "good views." But everything really shouldn't be a thing. We really should be thinking past the current moment.
5 Side Gigs You and Your Family Will Love To Do Together
Cutting expenses to save money isn't always feasible, and working a second job or side gig may take up too much of your time. However, there could be a perfect solution to addressing your finances...
My Story: Parenting THAT Child
🙋A show of hands, families: Who is a parent of THAT child?. You know, the child who loves to play with other children, but sometimes antagonizes, is hands-on, and pushes other children's buttons too? How about a child who has shown an interest and maybe even talent in music, but has been asked to not return to a music class because he was disruptive socializing with other children? Has your child one minute been playing beautifully with friends and then the next minute out of nowhere pull down their pants to try to be funny?
