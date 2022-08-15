Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. It will probably come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, but West Virginia has been ranked the best tailgate school in Big 12 Conference. “Bookies” recently ranked the top football gameday experiences in the Big 12 and WVU received a perfect 10 out of 10 score in tailgating.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO