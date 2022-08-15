Read full article on original website
WebMD
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine linked to death in South Africa, health regulator reports
South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country. The person presented with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome soon after being given J&J's...
‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn
Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
Moderna’s ‘next generation’ COVID booster approved for use in U.K.
It’s the first dose targeting two strains to receive sign-off.
Dual-variant Covid vaccine approved for UK booster programme
A vaccine designed to target two different forms of Covid will be offered as part of the autumn booster programme, after the jab was approved by the UK’s regulator. Manufactured by the US firm Moderna, the jab attacks not only the original coronavirus – as is the case for vaccines currently in use – but is designed specifically for the Omicron variant BA.1, which fuelled a wave of the virus in the UK last winter.
Biden again tests positive for coronavirus, returns to isolation
President Biden tests positive again for the coronavirus in what the White House called a rare 'rebound' case. He has no new symptoms and will isolate.
Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?
A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
Covid vaccine designed to target two variants approved for use in UK
A vaccine designed to target two different forms of Covid has been approved by the UK regulator for use as booster jabs in people over the age of 18. Manufactured by the US firm Moderna, the vaccine targets not only the original coronavirus – as is the case for vaccines currently in use – but is designed specifically to target the Omicron variant BA.1, which fuelled a wave of Covid in the UK last winter.
CNBC
UK becomes the first country to approve a dual Covid vaccine targeting omicron
LONDON — Britain on Monday became the first country in the world to approve a dual Covid-19 vaccine, which tackles both the original virus and the newer omicron variant. The updated Moderna vaccine — known as a bivalent because it targets two variants — is expected to be available to adults as a booster jab from the fall after receiving the go-ahead from the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on Monday.
Should We Be Freaked About the New Virus Found in China?
A new virus, Langya henipavirus, is suspected to have caused infections in 35 people in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces over roughly a two-year period to 2021.It’s related to Hendra and Nipah viruses, which cause disease in humans. However, there’s much we don’t know about the new virus—known as LayV for short—including whether it spreads from human to human.Here’s what we know so far.How sick are people getting?Researchers in China first detected this new virus as part of routine surveillance in people with a fever who had reported recent contact with animals. Once the virus was identified, the researchers looked...
Unvaccinated young adult becomes first US polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first US case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday. Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland county, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong
Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
Oral herpes is about 5,000 years old, according to researchers
July 28 (UPI) -- A Cambridge University-led team of scientists has uncovered and sequenced ancient genomes of the herpes simplex virus that causes cold sores, dating it to about 5,000 years ago. Roughly 3.7 billion people globally have HSV-1, or oral herpes, with most infections classified as mild or asymptomatic.
EU considering combined COVID vaccine approval, according to German health minister
Germany's health minister said Friday that European Union drug regulators may authorize the use of vaccines that are each effective against two variants of the coronavirus. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected the European Medicines Agency to meet Sept. 1 to consider a vaccine that would provide protection against the original virus and the omicron variant, also known as BA.1.
Government ‘confident’ people will get ‘bivalent’ jab in booster programme
The Government has said that it is “confident” that people will be able to get a new bivalent Covid-19 jab as part of the autumn booster programme.The UK became the first country in the world to approve Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant, but it emerged that the country does not have enough doses to offer the new jab to all people eligible for the booster.Some 26 million people will be invited to come forward for a booster jab in the autumn but it is understood that only 13 million...
BBC
Covid: NI health officials plan to use new dual vaccine
A new coronavirus vaccine aimed at protecting people against both the original Covid-19 virus and the Omicron variant should be available in Northern Ireland by autumn. Stormont's Department of Health has said it is intended to be used as part of its autumn booster programme. On Monday, the UK became...
Study on COVID vaccination and contagiousness misrepresented
CLAIM: A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that unvaccinated COVID-19 patients remain contagious for less time than those who were vaccinated or had received booster shots. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The study found no significant overall difference in how long patients with the delta or omicron...
