cbs4indy.com
2022 Indiana State Fair ‘Taste of the Fair’ winners
INDIANAPOLIS — Your 2022 Indiana State Fair ‘Taste of the Fair’ winners are in!. From jumbo corn dogs to pickle pizza, from a fair food charcuterie board to lemon shake-ups, everyone knows fair food is where it’s at. Thursday, August 17, the Indiana State Fair announced...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops. On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for September. The calculation shows...
cbs4indy.com
Auditor says first tax refund checks are being printed
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana tax refund checks are being printed—and that means money will soon be on the way for Hoosiers who’ve waited months for their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments. State Auditor Tera Klutz said printing of the first round of 1.7 million checks is underway—and the first...
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
cbs4indy.com
Former GOP state senator sentenced to 10 months in prison for straw donor scheme
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana state Sen. Brent Waltz will serve 10 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking part in a straw donor scheme that netted him $40,500 in illegal contributions during his failed bid for Congress. On April 11, Waltz, 48, pleaded guilty in federal court...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1
INDIANAPOLIS — Over the last year, hundreds of illegal firearms have been seized by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. The task force was established one year ago, and law enforcement from across central Indiana are touting the program’s success. Just last week, investigators with the task force...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD partners with businesses to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
IMPD and Take 5 Oil Change will offer a free service to mark catalytic converters for the public on Wednesday. IMPD partners with businesses to crack down on catalytic …. Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes …. Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 …. Inflation Reduction...
cbs4indy.com
Securing death penalty for suspects accused of killing police in Indiana remains historically difficult
INDIANAPOLIS — Recent history shows securing a death sentence for suspects accused of killing police officers in Indiana has been extremely difficult. Over the last 10 years in Indiana, 11 law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line duty. Six of those cases resulted in death penalty...
cbs4indy.com
Former Attorney General Curtis Hill among candidates vying for vacant second Congressional district position
INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline for the Indiana Republican Party to decide who will be running to fill the vacancy left by the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death is approaching. Candidates are stepping forward to show their interest. Governor Eric Holcomb called for a special election to fill the...
