Illinois State

2022 Indiana State Fair ‘Taste of the Fair’ winners

INDIANAPOLIS — Your 2022 Indiana State Fair ‘Taste of the Fair’ winners are in!. From jumbo corn dogs to pickle pizza, from a fair food charcuterie board to lemon shake-ups, everyone knows fair food is where it’s at. Thursday, August 17, the Indiana State Fair announced...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops. On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for September. The calculation shows...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Auditor says first tax refund checks are being printed

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana tax refund checks are being printed—and that means money will soon be on the way for Hoosiers who’ve waited months for their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments. State Auditor Tera Klutz said printing of the first round of 1.7 million checks is underway—and the first...
INDIANA STATE
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the last year, hundreds of illegal firearms have been seized by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. The task force was established one year ago, and law enforcement from across central Indiana are touting the program’s success. Just last week, investigators with the task force...
IMPD partners with businesses to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

IMPD and Take 5 Oil Change will offer a free service to mark catalytic converters for the public on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
