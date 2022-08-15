Read full article on original website
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed
The Premier League have announced the officials responsible for conducting Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Liverpool.
SkySports
Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this...
Report: Two Midfielders Allowed to Leave Manchester United
Manchester United are prepared to allow two young players to leave the club on loan.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Man Of The Match
After another disappointing draw for Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, we can now bring you details of our LFCTR man of the match.
Man Utd ready to sell James Garner amid transfer interest from five Premier League clubs including Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly decided to sell youngster James Garner. The highly-rated Red Devils youngster has spent the best part of two seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping secure promotion to the Prem. The Athletic report that the Red Devils are open to offers for the 21-year-old with several...
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Chelsea Women vs Olympique Lyon | Pre-season | Where To Watch
Chelsea kick off their pre-season tour of the United States with their first match of the Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) against European giants Olympique Lyonnais.
‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi
MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
How To Watch: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time
Manchester City are looking to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side travel to Tyneside on Sunday afternoon, where they face a resurgent Newcastle United. The Sky Blues thrashed newly promoted Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, courtesy of first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan,...
Report: Liverpool Quit Matheus Nunes Transfer Talks - Fee Wanted Revealed
Liverpool have walked away from talks regarding the transfer of Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes according to a report.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Darwin Nunez Goes From Hero To Zero As Reds Drop More EPL Points
Nunez had been Liverpool's hero in matchweek one when he came off the bench to score and assist in a 2-2 draw at Fulham. But he was sent off on his Anfield debut.
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd horror start and Liverpool struggles
A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted how the Premier League table will finish after just two rounds of games. Manchester United are still tipped to come in the top six - despite currently being BOTTOM of the pile. Although sneaking into the top six is as good as it gets for the...
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Everton vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Man Utd vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news and kick-off time for HUGE Premier League clash
ALL eyes will be on Manchester United and Liverpool this Monday as they add another chapter to their fierce rivalry - and both sides are more desperate than ever for three points. Erik Ten Hag has endured the worst possible start to his Premier League career in the Red Devils...
Premier League fixtures on TV: Where to watch the matches this weekend
GRAB your popcorn football lovers as the Premier League returns for another weekend of scintillating action - and they'll be plenty to feast your eyes on at the click of a button. Manchester United were humiliated live for the world to see on the last Saturday evening showing. Whilst Chelsea...
Report: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Moises Caicedo - Brighton Stance Revealed
Liverpool are one of a whole host of clubs 'keeping tabs' on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo, according to a report.
Liverpool want to sign 'fantastic' Premier League midfielder player who once dreamed of joining Man United
Liverpool are reportedly one of many clubs keen on signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after his strong start to the 2022/23 season. The Reds are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 20-year-old according to 90min, but Manchester United - who he rejected to join Brighton in January 2021, maintain their strong interest this time around.
'Man United Is Always A Tough Game' - Harvey Elliot | Manchester United v Liverpool
After two draws from two, Liverpool's next opponents are bitter rivals Manchester United. A game that has become a must win for Jurgen Klopp's side.
