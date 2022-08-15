Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
WDEL 1150AM
WPD identifies Sunday's shooting victim
Wilmington Police are still investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. The victim was identified Wednesday as 19-year old Marell Lowe. He was shot and killed Sunday night around 9:45pm on North Monroe Street.
Wilmington Detectives Identify, Arrest 19-Year-Old for April 15 Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with an April 15 shooting incident. Authorities state that on April 15 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
WDEL 1150AM
2 in critical condition following shootings in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood
A man and woman are both in critical condition after they were shot in the Quaker Hill neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. Wilmington Police said the 22-year-old man and 37-year-old female were shot at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 along the 700 block of North Washington Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Two people were shot in the 600 block of Washington Street.
Block captain shot while confronting thieves attempting to steal catalytic converter in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A neighborhood block captain trying to stop thieves from stealing a catalytic converter from a van was shot Wednesday morning in Germantown. He was placed in critical condition.CBS3 spoke with neighbors who were shaken by the crime.Jan Wright has called Germantown home for nearly 40 years. "We've lived in this neighborhood a long time," Wright said. "My family has been in this neighborhood a long time," "I am totally upset," she added. The shooting happened on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say the victim confronted thieves who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a...
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man dies after being shot in the head in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man, police say, was shot in the head and died in Wilmington Sunday night. New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe Street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m.They found a man who had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he died later.There's no word on any arrests at this time.
fox29.com
Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight. The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday. He demanded money from the cashier, then fled...
Mother finds daughter critically injured after hit-and-run outside her Philly home
"She was just a few feet away from the front door of the house where she lives when she got hit by this vehicle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police investigating apparent hit-and-run crash that killed man in North Philly
Police say the 64-year-old victim, identified as Dondra Wade, "sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Man killed in North Philadelphia crash, police say
A man has died after being in a crash in North Philadelphia. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the details.
phl17.com
Man gets dragged by a car after he tried breaking into it in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being dragged and run over by a West Philadelphia car. The incident happened on 50th and Haverford Avenue at approximately 9:37 am. According to police, a man in his 30’s tried to gain entry into a car. As he grabbed...
Man Charged With Burglary and Theft of a Firearm
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to a theft of a firearm. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 9:28 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Sycamore Street about a theft of a firearm. The case was assigned to Detective Kevin Murphy of the Criminal Investigations Division. Through the course of his investigation, Detective Murphy identified 26-year-old Rayquan Jackson as a suspect. An arrest warrant was secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident by members of the Street Crimes Unit on August 11.
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face
At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing 13-Year-Old
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Sincere Williams, a 13-year-old boy from Philadelphia, was reported missing on Friday. Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Sincere was last seen by his mother at their residence 1900 South 20th Street. He is 5’7″, 120 lbs, with a light...
firststateupdate.com
Two Women Injured In Bear House Fire Tuesday
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this afternoon’s fire that injured two people in Bear was accidental according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Christiana Fire Company responded to the unit block of Michael Lane in the Caravel Woods development shortly...
VIDEO: Police ask for help identifying man wanted in alleged Center City rape
Philadelphia police are searching for the man whom they say raped a woman in Center City early Thursday morning. Detectives have pushed out video and pictures of the suspect in hopes someone can identify him.
Comments / 0