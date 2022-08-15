ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WPD identifies Sunday's shooting victim

Wilmington Police are still investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. The victim was identified Wednesday as 19-year old Marell Lowe. He was shot and killed Sunday night around 9:45pm on North Monroe Street.
Wilmington Detectives Identify, Arrest 19-Year-Old for April 15 Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with an April 15 shooting incident. Authorities state that on April 15 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting

Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
Block captain shot while confronting thieves attempting to steal catalytic converter in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A neighborhood block captain trying to stop thieves from stealing a catalytic converter from a van was shot Wednesday morning in Germantown. He was placed in critical condition.CBS3 spoke with neighbors who were shaken by the crime.Jan Wright has called Germantown home for nearly 40 years. "We've lived in this neighborhood a long time," Wright said. "My family has been in this neighborhood a long time,"  "I am totally upset," she added.  The shooting happened on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say the victim confronted thieves who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a...
Man dies after being shot in the head in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man, police say, was shot in the head and died in Wilmington Sunday night. New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe Street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m.They found a man who had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he died later.There's no word on any arrests at this time.
Man Charged With Burglary and Theft of a Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to a theft of a firearm. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 9:28 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Sycamore Street about a theft of a firearm. The case was assigned to Detective Kevin Murphy of the Criminal Investigations Division. Through the course of his investigation, Detective Murphy identified 26-year-old Rayquan Jackson as a suspect. An arrest warrant was secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident by members of the Street Crimes Unit on August 11.
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face

At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
Two Women Injured In Bear House Fire Tuesday

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this afternoon’s fire that injured two people in Bear was accidental according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Christiana Fire Company responded to the unit block of Michael Lane in the Caravel Woods development shortly...
