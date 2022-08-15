Read full article on original website
Related
literock973.com
Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
literock973.com
TCAT GM: Service reductions are temporary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of TCAT says a decision to reduce service starting Sunday was a tough one to make. General Manager Scot Vanderpool addressed Wednesday’s decision from TCAT’s Board of Directors on Thursday’s edition of Ithaca’s Morning News. The changes will affect...
literock973.com
Sidewalk improvement meeting being held Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A public meeting is being held Tuesday for Ithaca’s proposed 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work Plan and Budget. One part of the plan is keeping sidewalk assessment fees in line with construction costs. City officials say rising prices and flat revenues mean the program’s...
literock973.com
Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
literock973.com
Homer to shut off charging stations for the weekend
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Electric vehicle owners in the Village of Homer will have to find other places to charge this weekend. Officials say charging stations will be off-limits starting Saturday at 6AM. All vehicles parked overnight must be moved by that time, as the lot will be closed for resealing.
literock973.com
Public input sought for Downtown Ithaca grant application
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Downtown Ithaca Alliance and city government seeking public input. They’re preparing the application for New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant program. If chosen, Ithaca would receive $10 million dollars for infrastructure projects that will “transform the area.” There will be just one winner in each of the state’s ten regions. The meeting happens at the Tompkins County Public Library in the Borg Warner Room on August 31st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
literock973.com
Proposed program aims to achieve decarbonization goals in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Energy is on the agenda at an upcoming Town of Ithaca meeting. A proposed law would create a community choice program, aimed at engaging residents to achieve decarbonization goals. The program involves purchasing renewable electricity and developing energy projects. Ithaca’s Town Board will hold a...
literock973.com
Arrival of new TCAT buses could be delayed
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New battery-electric buses are coming to TCAT. But when?. The company announced over 8 million dollars in grants this week as part of the Federal DOT’s Low or No Emissions program. TCAT GM Scot Vanderpool says what’s next. Vanderpool said this situation, however,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
literock973.com
Progress report on Dryden broadband project
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Broadband internet access is coming to the Dryden area. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News with Joe Salzone, Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer shared progress on the ongoing project. Leifer hopes the project will be finished by the summer of 2023.
literock973.com
American Airlines remains firm on decision to cut Ithaca service
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — American Airlines is sticking to its decision to depart. The company recently announced it’s suspending service at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Airport Director Roxan Noble says efforts to retain American have been unsuccessful, primarily due to the pilot shortage. The airline’s final flight...
literock973.com
TCAT Board approves fall service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Reductions in TCAT service have been approved. The transit company’s board of directors gave the green light Wednesday to planned cuts for the fall schedule, which starts on Sunday. They include reducing the frequency of trips to Cornell, hourly service instead of stops every half hour for Ithaca College, South Hill, and the Commons, and cutting Sunday trips to Enfield. However, two Cornell routes will see extended service.
literock973.com
ICSD announces multiyear grant for summer program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new grant for the Ithaca City School District. The five-year, 420-thousand-dollar grant will fund Project Innovation: Cultivating Connections. District officials describe the summer program as a project-based and inclusive for students at Cayuga Heights Elementary. During the summertime program, the district provides transportation, breakfast,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
literock973.com
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
Comments / 0