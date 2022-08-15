ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Super 8 Seniors: Opelika’s Kaden Cooper electric anywhere on the field for the Bulldogs

By CALLIE STANFORD For the O-A News
Opelika-Auburn News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Beauregard football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Head coach Justin Jones will tell anyone who asks what the blueprint is at Beauregard. Go hard, do right, and expect to win. “And it’s got to be in that order,” he says. The Hornets will try to get closer to accomplishing the trifecta this season in the program’s second season under Jones.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Central-Phenix City football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

There’s never a rebuild out in Phenix City these days. The Red Devils only reload. Head coach Patrick Nix figures Central-Phenix City’s skill position players will be even better this season, even after falling just one game short of a state championship and a perfect season last year. Karmello English is back at receiver after rolling up 20 touchdowns last year as a junior, and will lead a surely explosive offense.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn women’s basketball schedules Tuskegee for exhibition

The Auburn women’s basketball team announced its season schedule on Wednesday, which includes a preseason exhibition with nearby neighbor Tuskegee. The exhibition is set for Nov. 3 in Neville Arena. It’ll mark the first time the programs have mixed it up since an exhibition in 2006, and it represents how the relationship between Auburn and the HBCU is now as strong as it’s ever been in athletics in the modern era.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Sports
Opelika, AL
Football
City
Opelika, AL
City
Lanett, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Opelika, AL
Education
Opelika-Auburn News

Robby Ashford’s speed makes impact on Auburn’s quarterback battle

When it comes to Auburn’s quarterback competition, linebacker Wesley Steiner sees a lot of one former Auburn quarterback in Robby Ashford. “A lot like Bo Nix, Robby is a pain in the butt,” Steiner said Tuesday. “I’m not gonna lie.”. Steiner — who’s set to help...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Auburn football in 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Auburn. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Only Auburn. Only Auburn could’ve tried to organize a coup to get a coach...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Super 8#American Football#Highschoolsports#Countdown#Central Phenix City#Bulldogs#Auburn High
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn specialist reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Auburn expects kicker Anders Carlson to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after he suffered an ACL injury late last season. That means there’s not expected to be much work for other kickers on the Tigers’ roster this fall. On Tuesday, it was reported that...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Smiths Station football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Football is finally back, with high school teams across the area set to kick off the season this week. Here’s a look at the Smiths Station Panthers heading into the season:. Smiths Station returns a large number of its offensive starters from 2021, which will be crucial to balance out their inexperience on defense.
SMITHS STATION, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum shares why he has a positive outlook for Auburn

Auburn is a team that several have predicted to have a down year with some concerns across the roster, especially at quarterback with the ongoing competition between TJ Finley and Zach Calzada. But ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t counting the Tigers out to exceed these lowly expectations. “The prelude...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wrbl.com

In The Trenches: Episode 4 “The School On Da Hill”

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Carver High School is also famously known as the school “On Da Hill”. Their recent football success has forced the Tigers reputation to sky rocket around the state of Georgia. In the Fountain City, the Tigers have always had a very strong following among their fans and alumni. In the 4th episode of “In The Trenches”, we spoke with former and current players about what Carver means to their community.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Auburn graduates awarded Iron Eagle after successfully emergency landing

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The President and School of Aviation Director from Auburn University awarded two graduates with the Iron Eagle Award. Auburn Aviation graduates Maggie Hearn and Elizabeth Moorman successfully performed an off-runway emergency landing on June 16. Pilot Hearn and Co-pilot Moorman were leaving Tallahassee, Florida after a...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Update: Man sought in connection to I-85 shootings captured in LaFayette

The suspect in Wednesday's I-85 shootings was apprehended in the afternoon in LaFayette, and the Cadillac he was driving has been seized. After early morning shootings on the interstate in Auburn and in Troup County, Georgia, a "Be on the lookout" alert was sent out to law enforcement for a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, along with the license plate number.
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
EUFAULA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy