Super 8 Seniors: Opelika’s Kaden Cooper electric anywhere on the field for the Bulldogs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season
Head coach Justin Jones will tell anyone who asks what the blueprint is at Beauregard. Go hard, do right, and expect to win. “And it’s got to be in that order,” he says. The Hornets will try to get closer to accomplishing the trifecta this season in the program’s second season under Jones.
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season
There’s never a rebuild out in Phenix City these days. The Red Devils only reload. Head coach Patrick Nix figures Central-Phenix City’s skill position players will be even better this season, even after falling just one game short of a state championship and a perfect season last year. Karmello English is back at receiver after rolling up 20 touchdowns last year as a junior, and will lead a surely explosive offense.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn women’s basketball schedules Tuskegee for exhibition
The Auburn women’s basketball team announced its season schedule on Wednesday, which includes a preseason exhibition with nearby neighbor Tuskegee. The exhibition is set for Nov. 3 in Neville Arena. It’ll mark the first time the programs have mixed it up since an exhibition in 2006, and it represents how the relationship between Auburn and the HBCU is now as strong as it’s ever been in athletics in the modern era.
Opelika banking on physical play, tradition in move up to Class 7A
Since taking over as head coach of the Opelika Bulldogs, longtime assistant coach Erik Speakman has amassed a record of 36-14 in four seasons. He’s also recorded an impressive 23-1 record in region games, something for which he gives full credit to his players. “Well, first, any coach that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 8 Seniors: JC Hart's roots run deep at Loachapoka. He wouldn't want it any other way
The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the high school football season. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City; Elijah Whitfield, Lanett; Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott; Bradyn Joiner, Auburn High; Kaden Cooper, Opelika; Noah Higdon, Beulah. The roots of JC Hart run deep...
Opelika-Auburn News
Robby Ashford’s speed makes impact on Auburn’s quarterback battle
When it comes to Auburn’s quarterback competition, linebacker Wesley Steiner sees a lot of one former Auburn quarterback in Robby Ashford. “A lot like Bo Nix, Robby is a pain in the butt,” Steiner said Tuesday. “I’m not gonna lie.”. Steiner — who’s set to help...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football opens practice facility doors to Tuskegee during construction
With a little help from a neighbor, the Tuskegee football team scrimmaged at Auburn’s practice facility last Saturday while new turf is being put down at Tuskegee’s game field. The two schools are just 20 miles from each other, and Auburn administration said it was a “no-brainer” to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Auburn football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Auburn. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Only Auburn. Only Auburn could’ve tried to organize a coup to get a coach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn specialist reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Auburn expects kicker Anders Carlson to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after he suffered an ACL injury late last season. That means there’s not expected to be much work for other kickers on the Tigers’ roster this fall. On Tuesday, it was reported that...
Opelika-Auburn News
Smiths Station football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season
Football is finally back, with high school teams across the area set to kick off the season this week. Here’s a look at the Smiths Station Panthers heading into the season:. Smiths Station returns a large number of its offensive starters from 2021, which will be crucial to balance out their inexperience on defense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares why he has a positive outlook for Auburn
Auburn is a team that several have predicted to have a down year with some concerns across the roster, especially at quarterback with the ongoing competition between TJ Finley and Zach Calzada. But ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t counting the Tigers out to exceed these lowly expectations. “The prelude...
WATCH: Gus Malzahn hosts dance battle between UCF coaches and Travis Williams crushes it
Gus Malzahn and current Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin run things very differently. While Harsin can be seen flashing his metaphorical guns in the weight room and running laps with his guys, Malzahn likes to keep things a bit lighter. On Monday night, Malzahn shared a video on his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrbl.com
In The Trenches: Episode 4 “The School On Da Hill”
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Carver High School is also famously known as the school “On Da Hill”. Their recent football success has forced the Tigers reputation to sky rocket around the state of Georgia. In the Fountain City, the Tigers have always had a very strong following among their fans and alumni. In the 4th episode of “In The Trenches”, we spoke with former and current players about what Carver means to their community.
WSFA
Auburn graduates awarded Iron Eagle after successfully emergency landing
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The President and School of Aviation Director from Auburn University awarded two graduates with the Iron Eagle Award. Auburn Aviation graduates Maggie Hearn and Elizabeth Moorman successfully performed an off-runway emergency landing on June 16. Pilot Hearn and Co-pilot Moorman were leaving Tallahassee, Florida after a...
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
WTVM
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
WSFA
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Man sought in connection to I-85 shootings captured in LaFayette
The suspect in Wednesday's I-85 shootings was apprehended in the afternoon in LaFayette, and the Cadillac he was driving has been seized. After early morning shootings on the interstate in Auburn and in Troup County, Georgia, a "Be on the lookout" alert was sent out to law enforcement for a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, along with the license plate number.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Wickles Pickles teamed with Jack's to create the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger
From humble beginnings in Dadeville, Wickles Pickles has become a nationally known brand with sales of 5 million jars last year. On Monday, Jack’s, another Alabama company, announced that it’s adding a Wickles Pickles-inspired sandwich to its menu. The Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger will be available at the...
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
Comments / 0