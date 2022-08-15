Released police body camera footage now shows the events leading up to the death of Brianna Grier. Her family says the mother of twins was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been arrested during what her family says was a mental health emergency. The 28-year-old Georgia resident died July 21st, just days after falling out of a moving police car and after slipping into a coma. The investigators concluded the rear passenger side door was opened by one of the officers but was never closed.July 30, 2022.

