ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Beautification project slated for Lake Fairfax next month

A one-day beautification project is slated to take place next month at Lake Fairfax in Reston. The Fairfax County Park Authority is seeking volunteers for a community stewardship celebration at Lake Fairfax Park on Sept. 24. After a community celebration — which will feature a light breakfast and remarks by...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

New Vienna police station could open to public in September

Workers are putting the finishing touches on Vienna’s new police station, which will consolidate all police operations under one roof and provide new community spaces. After some disruptions earlier this year due to supply chain issues, the $14 million facility is scheduled to finish punch-list items and get a final Fairfax County inspection next week, according to an Aug. 12 update from the Town of Vienna Police Department.
ffxnow.com

Candidates released for Reston Community Center’s board election

Three candidates are running for three seats on Reston Community Center’s Board of Governors. The annual vote — known as the preference poll — will feature incumbents Beverly Cosham and Paul Thomas, along with Shane Ziegler. Voting begins on Sept. 3. Each property owner in Small District...
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Aging Well: The hidden value of volunteering

This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Volunteer work is a wonderful use of your time. Doing something worthwhile for others offers a wealth of benefits to your own well-being, from keeping you mentally and socially active to strengthening your sense of purpose and satisfaction with life.
TYSONS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mclean, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, VA
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Reston, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Mclean, VA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Vienna, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Vienna, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Blacksburg, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Smoothie King stakes out Vienna for new franchise

Another health-focused juice bar is laying claim to territory in the Town of Vienna, joining the likes of South Block and Greenheart Juice Bar and Cafe. The Texas-based chain Smoothie King will take over the space at 258 Maple Ave East that Savvy Rest Natural Bedroom vacated last summer after 10 years in the town.
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date

In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
TYSONS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Taylor
Person
Rick Horner
ffxnow.com

Hunters Woods ES rows to top of Lake Anne Cardboard Regatta

Thousands of spectators converged at Lake Anne Plaza over the weekend for the annual Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta. This year, the event returned after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. More than 40 boats took part in the race, with Hunters Woods Elementary earning first place in the cadet category.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Tysons Forest removed from sites open for Fairfax County’s yearly deer hunts

A September hunt intended to control the local deer population in Tysons Forest has been canceled. Voicing safety concerns, residents and other community members near the 33-acre Tysons Forest — also known as Old Courthouse Spring Branch Stream Valley Park — successfully campaigned to get it removed from a list of areas marked for deer hunting.
ffxnow.com

Herndon police department to upgrade ‘antiquated’ body cameras

The Herndon Police Department is poised to upgrade its body camera equipment five years after the program officially began. Police spokesperson Lisa Herndon tells FFXNow that move was necessary because the police department’s old system became “antiquated.”. The new system offers better image quality, and officers can also...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Neighborhood Expert: Back to school celebrations

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. Teachers are already back to work at FCPS and gearing up for #FirstDayFairfax. Hard...
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy