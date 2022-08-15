Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Beautification project slated for Lake Fairfax next month
A one-day beautification project is slated to take place next month at Lake Fairfax in Reston. The Fairfax County Park Authority is seeking volunteers for a community stewardship celebration at Lake Fairfax Park on Sept. 24. After a community celebration — which will feature a light breakfast and remarks by...
ffxnow.com
New Vienna police station could open to public in September
Workers are putting the finishing touches on Vienna’s new police station, which will consolidate all police operations under one roof and provide new community spaces. After some disruptions earlier this year due to supply chain issues, the $14 million facility is scheduled to finish punch-list items and get a final Fairfax County inspection next week, according to an Aug. 12 update from the Town of Vienna Police Department.
ffxnow.com
Candidates released for Reston Community Center’s board election
Three candidates are running for three seats on Reston Community Center’s Board of Governors. The annual vote — known as the preference poll — will feature incumbents Beverly Cosham and Paul Thomas, along with Shane Ziegler. Voting begins on Sept. 3. Each property owner in Small District...
ffxnow.com
Aging Well: The hidden value of volunteering
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Volunteer work is a wonderful use of your time. Doing something worthwhile for others offers a wealth of benefits to your own well-being, from keeping you mentally and socially active to strengthening your sense of purpose and satisfaction with life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
ffxnow.com
Expanded W&OD Trail, Occoquan adventure center and more planned for Fairfax County
Within the next decade, Fairfax County could see pedestrians and bicyclists split up along its stretch of the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, among other potential changes at its regional parks. In a new, five-year strategic plan released last Tuesday (Aug. 9), the Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks)...
ffxnow.com
Smoothie King stakes out Vienna for new franchise
Another health-focused juice bar is laying claim to territory in the Town of Vienna, joining the likes of South Block and Greenheart Juice Bar and Cafe. The Texas-based chain Smoothie King will take over the space at 258 Maple Ave East that Savvy Rest Natural Bedroom vacated last summer after 10 years in the town.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
RELATED PEOPLE
ffxnow.com
Hunters Woods ES rows to top of Lake Anne Cardboard Regatta
Thousands of spectators converged at Lake Anne Plaza over the weekend for the annual Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta. This year, the event returned after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. More than 40 boats took part in the race, with Hunters Woods Elementary earning first place in the cadet category.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Forest removed from sites open for Fairfax County’s yearly deer hunts
A September hunt intended to control the local deer population in Tysons Forest has been canceled. Voicing safety concerns, residents and other community members near the 33-acre Tysons Forest — also known as Old Courthouse Spring Branch Stream Valley Park — successfully campaigned to get it removed from a list of areas marked for deer hunting.
ffxnow.com
Herndon police department to upgrade ‘antiquated’ body cameras
The Herndon Police Department is poised to upgrade its body camera equipment five years after the program officially began. Police spokesperson Lisa Herndon tells FFXNow that move was necessary because the police department’s old system became “antiquated.”. The new system offers better image quality, and officers can also...
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Back to school celebrations
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. Teachers are already back to work at FCPS and gearing up for #FirstDayFairfax. Hard...
Comments / 0