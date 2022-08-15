Read full article on original website
Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. The festival will include 12 balloonists to paint the Smoky Mountains sky in breathtaking colors. There will also be live entertainment, crafters, as well as a food truck court and a beer tent. Speaking about […]
Covenant Health settles ADA claim after deaf man loses lower leg
Covenant Health has agreed to pay a statutory penalty and undergo 3 years of compliance reporting, training and more after a deaf man sued the not-for-profit health care system.
WATE
Local students get opportunity to win free car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is making it their mission to give back to the youth in East Tennessee. XHunger, founded by former VFL, Derrick Furlow Jr., has been serving the local food pantries, food banks and similar organizations to help end hunger in America. They provide resources and aid to help those organizations run smoothly.
Friday Frenzy Week 1 Halftime Show
WATE's Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 1 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haften of the WATE Sports on August 19, 2022.
6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
LeConte Lodge accepting reservation requests for 2023 season
The LeConte Lodge is accepting requests to stay at the lodge during the 2023 season. Written requests submitted by fax, email, US mail or online form will be accepted through 4:00 pm EDT, Monday, September 26, 2022.
‘Worried about my kids’ Family injured in East Knoxville drive-by shooting
A mom speaks about being shot during a drive-by shooting in East Knoxville while her kids were in the backseat of her car.
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
‘I wanted it to stop’ residents picking up the pieces after Walker Springs Apartment fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) —The American Red Cross is helping at least 15 families after two buildings at the Walker Springs Apartment complex in West Knoxville caught fire. One of the buildings has been deemed a total loss by Rural Metro Fire. Now, residents who have been displaced are leaning on their community for help. Nikkie […]
WATE
Rock n’ Roll Music Fest coming to Gatlinburg
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “I wanna rock and roll all night.”. Fans of the popular music genre, Rock n’ Roll, are in for a treat at this year’s Monsters on the Mountain Music Festival. This 3-day rock experience will begin on Friday, August 19 and run...
WATE
New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools is taking the next step to secure its campuses and keep students and teachers safe. A new online tool is improving communication and emergency response times. The Situational Awareness and Response Assistant, or SARA, sends alerts based on what’s happened and notifies emergency services and staff.
Rep. Sam McKenzie issues statement on Austin-East investigation
Representative Sam McKenzie (TN-15) issued a statement following the Knoxville Police Department's internal investigation report in the Austin-East shooting that happened in April of 2021.
Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop set for brief closure
Clingmans Dome and some roads in the area are scheduled for multiple daytime closures according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Alabama county GOP shared KKK imagery by ‘mistake,’ chairman says
The Lawrence County Republican Party is under scrutiny after the organization's Facebook page used a photo of a GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery. The party's new chairman is also facing calls to step down from his role on the county's school board.
Woman shot outside her car in East Knoxville while her children were in the backseat
A woman was shot outside her car at a Knoxville corner store while her children were in the back seat.
Oak Ridge wreck injures 2 drivers
The wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Friday on Melton Lake Drive between Amanda Drive and Emory Valley Road.
Two arrested in death of toddler in Jefferson County
Two people were arrested and indicted for the death of a toddler that happened in March of 2022.
Hermit ‘River Dave’ moves to Maine after being banned from New Hampshire site
The hermit whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave has found a new home in Maine.
