Knoxville, TN

WATE

Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. The festival will include 12 balloonists to paint the Smoky Mountains sky in breathtaking colors. There will also be live entertainment, crafters, as well as a food truck court and a beer tent. Speaking about […]
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Local students get opportunity to win free car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is making it their mission to give back to the youth in East Tennessee. XHunger, founded by former VFL, Derrick Furlow Jr., has been serving the local food pantries, food banks and similar organizations to help end hunger in America. They provide resources and aid to help those organizations run smoothly.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Friday Frenzy Week 1 Halftime Show

WATE's Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 1 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haften of the WATE Sports on August 19, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Rock n’ Roll Music Fest coming to Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “I wanna rock and roll all night.”. Fans of the popular music genre, Rock n’ Roll, are in for a treat at this year’s Monsters on the Mountain Music Festival. This 3-day rock experience will begin on Friday, August 19 and run...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools is taking the next step to secure its campuses and keep students and teachers safe. A new online tool is improving communication and emergency response times. The Situational Awareness and Response Assistant, or SARA, sends alerts based on what’s happened and notifies emergency services and staff.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
