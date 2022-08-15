ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

WAFB.com

Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 18, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2022:. DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters will answer tough questions about the botched handling of the overdose death of 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson. Scottie Hunter investigates. Erin Williams has always been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More Than 12 Years After Police Find Loaded Weapon in His Possession

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More Than 12 Years After Police Find Loaded Weapon in His Possession. Louisiana – Kentrell Laday, 20, of Carencro, Louisiana was sentenced on August 18, 2022, for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Laday to 100 months (12 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY News 10

Police at scene of major crash on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police are on the scene of a major traffic crash involving multiple vehicles on Kaliste Saloom Road near Lake Farm Road in front on Pizza Village. Police say two people have been transported to local hospitals, one of the victims is in critical condition. Motorists are advised to seek alternate […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue

One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

Baton Rouge woman sentenced for drug trafficking

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Yascia N. LaFrance age, 42 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Remembering Hurricane Camille and her three unknown victims

The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a hotel over the weekend. Two people were onboard, the pilot and an instructor pilot. Deputies attempt to ID four people accused of stealing. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities describe the car used to drive away as...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

