Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 18, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2022:. DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters will answer tough questions about the botched handling of the overdose death of 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson. Scottie Hunter investigates. Erin Williams has always been...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More Than 12 Years After Police Find Loaded Weapon in His Possession
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More Than 12 Years After Police Find Loaded Weapon in His Possession. Louisiana – Kentrell Laday, 20, of Carencro, Louisiana was sentenced on August 18, 2022, for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Laday to 100 months (12 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
North Vermilion High student detained for alleged gun on campus
Lafayette man convicted of threatening to shoot Judge Saloom over traffic citations
A Lafayette man was convicted of threatening a public official in a Wednesday bench trial after harassing a Lafayette City Court clerk and threatening to kill Judge Douglas Saloom in an August 2020 phone call. Ronald James Guillory, 45, was convicted of threatening a public official and making a harassing...
Lack of correctional officers in Evangeline Parish a growing concern
A dwindling number of officers working inside the jail in Evangeline Parish is causing concern.
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
Police at scene of major crash on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police are on the scene of a major traffic crash involving multiple vehicles on Kaliste Saloom Road near Lake Farm Road in front on Pizza Village. Police say two people have been transported to local hospitals, one of the victims is in critical condition. Motorists are advised to seek alternate […]
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for exploitation of the infirmed
Two people have been arrested after allegedly charging a total of $30,000 on the victim's credit card.
They served in Iraq together and got married. Then they got PhDs from Southern together.
When Jason Matthews saw Shekeitra Lockhart on the first day of classes at Southern University in spring 2000, he recognized her as the "new girl" from his military unit. At that point, he had heard about their scheduled deployment to Iraq the next day. She hadn't. "I stopped and spoke...
Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case
BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence. The jury opted to...
One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue
One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
Baton Rouge woman sentenced for drug trafficking
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Yascia N. LaFrance age, 42 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
Lafayette Police: Female Sent to Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter.
Remembering Hurricane Camille and her three unknown victims
The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a hotel over the weekend. Two people were onboard, the pilot and an instructor pilot. Deputies attempt to ID four people accused of stealing. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities describe the car used to drive away as...
St. Landry Parish Correctional Officer arrested for malfeasance in office [VIDEO]
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Correctional Officer was arrested on Wednesday for misconduct within the St. Landry Parish Jail.
Lafayette man dies in Broussard crash
The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 90 at Cason Road, a spokesman said. It was a major crash, involving a truck pulling a trailer and a passenger car.
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
UPDATE: Man arrested after shooting on North University [VIDEO]
One victim is in the hospital after an altercation on Friday turned into a shooting.
