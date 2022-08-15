Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Thelma Corrine Sprague House
Thelma House, 81, of South Bristol, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus. She was born Aug. 5, 1941, a daughter of Ralph Herbert and Thelma Cornish Sprague at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta. She grew up in Newcastle on Liberty Street. She attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy and Tremont High in Cupertino, Calif. She finally received her GED from LA in 1975, in her own words, “15 years late.”
lcnme.com
Dolores Marion McCluskey
Dolores Marion McCluskey, “Tootie,” passed away in her home in Waldoboro on Aug. 10, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born on Aug. 31, 1939 in Rockland to Mary Lombardo. Dolores grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in the class of 1957. She was a custodian for RSU 40 for 42 years and she also did house cleaning.
lcnme.com
Jordan N. Knox
Jordan N. Knox passed away unexpectedly at her home in Whitefield on Aug. 12, 2022, at the age of 28. She was born on Feb. 24, 1994 in Rockport to Daniel A. Achorn and Susan L. Peaslee. Jordan grew up in Jefferson and attended local schools. She graduated from Richmond...
lcnme.com
Chris and Paula Roberts to Be Inducted Into MPA Hall of Fame
Christopher and Paula Roberts, longtime fixtures of The Lincoln County News, will be inducted into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame Saturday, Oct. 22. The Maine Press Association Hall of Fame Committee selected Chris and Paula Roberts, along with Mount Desert Islander cofounder Earl Brechlin, for induction this year. The ceremony will take place during a luncheon at the association’s fall conference in Bar Harbor.
lcnme.com
Lerner Family Honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
lcnme.com
Edgar ‘Skip’ Bowman
Edgar “Skip” Bowman, 74, of Waldoboro, passed away on the morning of March 9, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in the Post Cemetery, Route 235 in Warren. A reception will follow at the Warren Odd Fellows Hall on the corner of Route 1 and Route 90.
lcnme.com
Patsy Irene Chapin
Patsy Irene Chapin passed away in her home in Waldoboro on Aug. 9, 2022 at the age of 72. She was born on Jan. 10, 1950 in Damariscotta to Frederick Sanborn Sr. and Jessie (Glaude) Sanborn. Patsy grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. She graduated from Medomak Valley...
lcnme.com
Norma Claire (Lancey) Severance
Norma Claire (Lancey) Severance, age 93, passed away on Aug. 11, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden. Born on Sept. 11, 1928 in Worcester, Mass. to Roland W. Lancey and Alice V. (Ekblom) Lancey, Norma grew up with her younger sister, Marilyn in West Boylston, Mass. She was married at...
lcnme.com
Wiscasset Police Report
Alex A. Clavette, 31, Bath, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 1. Brandon Plummer, 40, Wiscasset, domestic violence aggravated assault, Aug. 2. Amber Ladd, 37, Wiscasset, warrant, Aug. 7. Daniel Grenier, 59, Waterville, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 8. Summonses. Matthew A. Taylor, 37, Augusta, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate and operating after habitual offender, Aug...
lcnme.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9-16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Aug. 13, Christopher B. Parks, 55, Boothbay Harbor, operating after suspension, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Samuel Alexander. Aug. 15,...
lcnme.com
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
lcnme.com
WHAT IS A LEGACY?
We at The Lincoln County News are incredibly proud of Chris and Paula Roberts on their upcoming induction into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame. It’s well deserved, although we are a little biased. As noted in the article on the front page, Chris and Paula, both separately...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Skip Simonds on Southport, Star Trek and ‘The Skip of the Day’
William “Skip” Simonds said his parents had him late in life and they figured he would be the “skipper of the ship.” Simonds said there were so many Williams in his family that every variation of the name was already in use. “So I became known in the crib as “The Skipper,” or “Skip,” he said.
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 8-14: Heather Clark, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Aug 12. Layli Harandi, Old Greenwich, Conn., operating after suspension, Route 1, Aug. 9. Raymond Dore, of The Villages, Fla., improper passing, Route 1, Aug. 9. Other activity. Aug. 8: Sgt. Erick Halpin...
lcnme.com
MaMuse Comes to the Waldo
The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St., Waldoboro, invites everyone to a summer evening of music with MaMuse, the folk/gospel-inspired female singing duo, along with Camden Hills Regional High School a cappella group, Fortissima, on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. MaMuse (“Ma” as in Mamma; “Muse” as in the...
lcnme.com
COVID-19 Positivity Rate Inches Up
The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases at LincolnHealth increased to 16.53% from last week for the week of Aug. 8-14, according to Michelle Lunt, communications and public affairs manager for the hospital. From Aug. 8-14, 246 total tests for COVID-19 were performed, with 40 positives. Community transmission, which is defined...
lcnme.com
V.E.T.S. Barbecue and Cruise-In Fundraiser
The Boothbay V.E.T.S. will be holding a barbecue and cruise-in fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Charles E. Sherman Post #36, 25 Industrial Park Dr., in Boothbay. The fundraiser is to help build more emergency shelters for veterans. The menu features pulled pork, baked...
lcnme.com
Learning Together
It’s summer, but that doesn’t mean kids stop learning. Camps, excursions, and other experiences provide opportunities to explore interests, take on challenges, and exercise creativity. Summertime and throughout the year, Great Salt Bay Community School students in grades 5-8 make up the majority of youth treading the boards...
