IARN — The Bacon Buddies swine show came back for its third year at the Iowa State Fair, and this year’s show was another huge success. For Bacon Buddies, FFA and 4-H exhibitors volunteer to be mentors for disabled individuals, or Buddies, and share their show ring experiences. The show is a partnership between the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Special Olympics, but it was all started by one FFA exhibitor. Kylee Brown of Earlham, Iowa, made a visit to the Wisconsin State Fair a few years ago to check out a similar show, and just one year later, the show made its debut at the Iowa State Fair. Brown said she knew as soon as she saw the show that she wanted to bring something like that back to our state fair.

