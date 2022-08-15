ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

We Are Iowa

Massive baked potato 'The Finisher' crowned People's Choice Best New Food at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The people have spoken: The Finisher is officially 2022’s Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. While there were 53 new foods at the fair this year, only three made it to the final round to compete for the Best New Food title. The Finisher (The Rib Shack) faced tough competition from the "OMG" Chicken Sandwich (Chicken City) and Pork Picnic in a Cup (Iowa Pork Tent).
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair

Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Farm Bureau celebrates Farm Bureau Day at ISF

IARN — Every day is a good day to celebrate agriculture, but you can never have too many official days for it. Today was one of those days, as the Iowa Farm Bureau (IFB) celebrated Farm Bureau Day at the Iowa State Fair. IFB Personal Relations Manager Andrew Wheeler talked about some of the ways they’re celebrating today on the fairgrounds.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Axios

This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made

Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Repairs Recommended On One Of Iowa’s First Tourism Attractions

Arnold’s Park, Iowa — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours. Anita Bomgaars is with the Abbie Gardner Cabin Friends group that asked for the evaluation.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
kiwaradio.com

Bacon Buddies gives disabled individuals an opportunity to show pigs

IARN — The Bacon Buddies swine show came back for its third year at the Iowa State Fair, and this year’s show was another huge success. For Bacon Buddies, FFA and 4-H exhibitors volunteer to be mentors for disabled individuals, or Buddies, and share their show ring experiences. The show is a partnership between the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Special Olympics, but it was all started by one FFA exhibitor. Kylee Brown of Earlham, Iowa, made a visit to the Wisconsin State Fair a few years ago to check out a similar show, and just one year later, the show made its debut at the Iowa State Fair. Brown said she knew as soon as she saw the show that she wanted to bring something like that back to our state fair.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Food and Family Project at the Iowa State Fair

IARN — The Iowa Soybean Association is in several locations at the Iowa State Fair including the Ag Building, the Animal Learning Center, and the Varied Industries building. The Iowa Food and Family Project is located inside the south atrium of the Varied Industries building at the Iowa State Fair.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Rain May Be Too Little, Too Late for Some Iowa Crops

(Radio Iowa) While parts of Iowa saw up to two inches of rain on Monday, it may be too little, too late for many of the crops that have been critically damaged by the long string of hot, dry days. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says there are big differences in corn crop conditions across the region, especially compared to areas in northwest Iowa that are in extreme drought.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kiwaradio.com

Norwood Says Ag Secretary Should Focus On Food, Land And Water Issues

Statewide Iowa — The Democratic Party’s nominee for state ag secretary says the Iowa Department of Agriculture needs to represent both producers and consumers. John Norwood is a business consultant and is currently serving as a Soil and Water Commissioner in Polk County. Norwood says Iowa’s ag industry is tremendously productive, but there’s an imbalance and the state’s voluntary approach to reducing farm chemical run-off isn’t working.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” hails from Audubon County

(Audubon) The largest bull in the entire state of Iowa is named Albert and lives in Audubon. No, we aren’t talking about the giant statue in the park. This particular Albert is owned by Randy and Crystal Dreher and consumed approximately 90 pounds of feed and 15 gallons of water per day. The 3,042 pounder from Dreher Angus is the 2022 winner of the Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” contest.
AUDUBON, IA
K92.3

One Iowa Moron Doesn’t Know How a Water Cooler Works

Once again, I find myself being the moron in this story. I'm the moron who doesn't know how a water cooler works. This isn't the first time I've had to call myself out for not being very smart. You may remember the Iowa moron who set his lawn on fire or the time one Iowa moron forgot how sunscreen worked. Thankfully I've had a decent run and haven't had to put myself on blast for a good while. Until this morning... I can't be the only one who wouldn't know this cooler worked, right?
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Is Part Of A 13 Thousand Pound Pizza Recall

No… how could they do this… to PIZZA of all things?! First, we keep seeing updates on a massive dairy recall, now there’s another for pizza???. The latest recall notice to hit Iowa shelves takes us over to the freezer section. On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture sent out a recall notice for Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which is based out of Woodridge Illinois, for over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

More than 50% of Iowa's top soil is short on moisture

DES MOINES, Iowa — We needed the rain in Iowa on Monday. The latest United States Department of Agriculture soil moisture report shows that 53% of the state's topsoil is short or very short of moisture. Additionally, 55% of the state's subsoil is short or very short on moisture.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Bans Low-Ball Land Buying Companies

(Des Moines, IA) -- Three out-of-state companies offering to buy Iowans' land have agreed to stop doing business in the state. The Iowa Attorney General's Office says the companies' offers were well-below market value. The A-G's office says one offer was 10-times lower than the actual land value. The firms are accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act.
IOWA STATE

