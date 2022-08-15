Read full article on original website
Massive baked potato 'The Finisher' crowned People's Choice Best New Food at the 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The people have spoken: The Finisher is officially 2022’s Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. While there were 53 new foods at the fair this year, only three made it to the final round to compete for the Best New Food title. The Finisher (The Rib Shack) faced tough competition from the "OMG" Chicken Sandwich (Chicken City) and Pork Picnic in a Cup (Iowa Pork Tent).
‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair
Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
KCRG.com
2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021. The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year. However, other days this week...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Farm Bureau celebrates Farm Bureau Day at ISF
IARN — Every day is a good day to celebrate agriculture, but you can never have too many official days for it. Today was one of those days, as the Iowa Farm Bureau (IFB) celebrated Farm Bureau Day at the Iowa State Fair. IFB Personal Relations Manager Andrew Wheeler talked about some of the ways they’re celebrating today on the fairgrounds.
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
kiwaradio.com
Repairs Recommended On One Of Iowa’s First Tourism Attractions
Arnold’s Park, Iowa — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours. Anita Bomgaars is with the Abbie Gardner Cabin Friends group that asked for the evaluation.
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
An Illinois native and a Minnesota native visit the Iowa State Fair for the first time — here's how it went
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
kiwaradio.com
Bacon Buddies gives disabled individuals an opportunity to show pigs
IARN — The Bacon Buddies swine show came back for its third year at the Iowa State Fair, and this year’s show was another huge success. For Bacon Buddies, FFA and 4-H exhibitors volunteer to be mentors for disabled individuals, or Buddies, and share their show ring experiences. The show is a partnership between the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Special Olympics, but it was all started by one FFA exhibitor. Kylee Brown of Earlham, Iowa, made a visit to the Wisconsin State Fair a few years ago to check out a similar show, and just one year later, the show made its debut at the Iowa State Fair. Brown said she knew as soon as she saw the show that she wanted to bring something like that back to our state fair.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Food and Family Project at the Iowa State Fair
IARN — The Iowa Soybean Association is in several locations at the Iowa State Fair including the Ag Building, the Animal Learning Center, and the Varied Industries building. The Iowa Food and Family Project is located inside the south atrium of the Varied Industries building at the Iowa State Fair.
Meet the winner of Iowa State Fair's longest beard contest
northwestmoinfo.com
Rain May Be Too Little, Too Late for Some Iowa Crops
(Radio Iowa) While parts of Iowa saw up to two inches of rain on Monday, it may be too little, too late for many of the crops that have been critically damaged by the long string of hot, dry days. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says there are big differences in corn crop conditions across the region, especially compared to areas in northwest Iowa that are in extreme drought.
kiwaradio.com
Norwood Says Ag Secretary Should Focus On Food, Land And Water Issues
Statewide Iowa — The Democratic Party’s nominee for state ag secretary says the Iowa Department of Agriculture needs to represent both producers and consumers. John Norwood is a business consultant and is currently serving as a Soil and Water Commissioner in Polk County. Norwood says Iowa’s ag industry is tremendously productive, but there’s an imbalance and the state’s voluntary approach to reducing farm chemical run-off isn’t working.
Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” hails from Audubon County
(Audubon) The largest bull in the entire state of Iowa is named Albert and lives in Audubon. No, we aren’t talking about the giant statue in the park. This particular Albert is owned by Randy and Crystal Dreher and consumed approximately 90 pounds of feed and 15 gallons of water per day. The 3,042 pounder from Dreher Angus is the 2022 winner of the Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” contest.
One Iowa Moron Doesn’t Know How a Water Cooler Works
Once again, I find myself being the moron in this story. I'm the moron who doesn't know how a water cooler works. This isn't the first time I've had to call myself out for not being very smart. You may remember the Iowa moron who set his lawn on fire or the time one Iowa moron forgot how sunscreen worked. Thankfully I've had a decent run and haven't had to put myself on blast for a good while. Until this morning... I can't be the only one who wouldn't know this cooler worked, right?
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Iowa Is Part Of A 13 Thousand Pound Pizza Recall
No… how could they do this… to PIZZA of all things?! First, we keep seeing updates on a massive dairy recall, now there’s another for pizza???. The latest recall notice to hit Iowa shelves takes us over to the freezer section. On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture sent out a recall notice for Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which is based out of Woodridge Illinois, for over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza.
KCCI.com
More than 50% of Iowa's top soil is short on moisture
DES MOINES, Iowa — We needed the rain in Iowa on Monday. The latest United States Department of Agriculture soil moisture report shows that 53% of the state's topsoil is short or very short of moisture. Additionally, 55% of the state's subsoil is short or very short on moisture.
State fair attendees share thoughts on 'Best New Fair Food' nominees
iheart.com
Iowa Bans Low-Ball Land Buying Companies
(Des Moines, IA) -- Three out-of-state companies offering to buy Iowans' land have agreed to stop doing business in the state. The Iowa Attorney General's Office says the companies' offers were well-below market value. The A-G's office says one offer was 10-times lower than the actual land value. The firms are accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act.
