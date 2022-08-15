ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, VA

Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building

WOODSTOCK, Va. — A Virginia volunteer firefighter charged with setting fire to an abandoned building was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, an investigator said Monday. Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the 1902...
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Woodstock Authorities make an arrest in a structure fire

Woodstock Authorities report an arrest in a structure fire over the weekend. The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue reported to a structure fire around 10 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12 on West Locust Street in Woodstock. The structure was fully involved when firefighters from several regional companies arrived. By...
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock

The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Police investigating early Tuesday morning shots fired incident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident. According to police, the incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Queens Court, in an apartment complex behind Fashion Square Mall. Several buildings and vehicles were hit...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.
SCSO makes arrest in a shots fired situation

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports making an arrest in the Sat. Aug. 13 shots fired situation. Shots were reported fired in the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. The unidentified victim reported that Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came to his residence to pick up someone. The victim...
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
Front Royal beautifies South Street with plants

On Saturday Aug. 13th members of the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards, Anti-Litter Council, Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee and volunteers planted trees and shrubs along South Street. According to the emailed news release funding for the project was made available by the Beautification of Front Royal Committee. The idea...
“Killer Oak” taken down

A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
Orange Fire and EMS issues alert on scam text messages

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County officials say they are getting reports from residents concerning a scam text message. According to Orange County Fire and EMS, the messages claim to be selling apparel or other merchandise on the department’s behalf. The department says it does not sell...
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
