Read full article on original website
Related
Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building
WOODSTOCK, Va. — A Virginia volunteer firefighter charged with setting fire to an abandoned building was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, an investigator said Monday. Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the 1902...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
theriver953.com
Woodstock Authorities make an arrest in a structure fire
Woodstock Authorities report an arrest in a structure fire over the weekend. The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue reported to a structure fire around 10 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12 on West Locust Street in Woodstock. The structure was fully involved when firefighters from several regional companies arrived. By...
969wsig.com
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WJLA
Frederick County man was wearing two bombs during home invasion, authorities say
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he broke into a family member's home and threatened the relative with a machete. Police said he was carrying two improvised explosive devices in his backpack. Dominic M. Valenti, 25, faces charges of home invasion,...
cbs19news
Police investigating early Tuesday morning shots fired incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident. According to police, the incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Queens Court, in an apartment complex behind Fashion Square Mall. Several buildings and vehicles were hit...
Albemarle Police investigating after several buildings, vehicles hit by gunfire overnight
Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after multiple buildings and vehicles were hit by gunfire overnight Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.
theriver953.com
SCSO makes arrest in a shots fired situation
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports making an arrest in the Sat. Aug. 13 shots fired situation. Shots were reported fired in the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. The unidentified victim reported that Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came to his residence to pick up someone. The victim...
fox5dc.com
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police Department investigates report of shots fired in Queens Court
Albemarle County officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Queens Court at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday. Several buildings and vehicles were hit, but no injuries were reported. The investigation has been turned over to our Criminal Investigation Unit and is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Man shot in car by unknown suspect; infant, woman passengers in vehicle
WOODBRIDGE, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was shot in his car, also occupied by a woman and an infant, by an unknown man in Woodbridge on Saturday, Prince William County Police confirm. Police say officers arrived at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday and...
theriver953.com
Front Royal beautifies South Street with plants
On Saturday Aug. 13th members of the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards, Anti-Litter Council, Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee and volunteers planted trees and shrubs along South Street. According to the emailed news release funding for the project was made available by the Beautification of Front Royal Committee. The idea...
Morgan Messenger
“Killer Oak” taken down
A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
cbs19news
Orange Fire and EMS issues alert on scam text messages
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County officials say they are getting reports from residents concerning a scam text message. According to Orange County Fire and EMS, the messages claim to be selling apparel or other merchandise on the department’s behalf. The department says it does not sell...
pagevalleynews.com
Hawksbill Pool winding down season, catalytic converters stolen and other news from Stanley
STANLEY, Aug. 10 — The Hawksbill Pool is winding down another successful season with 6,179 swimmers enjoying the facility since Memorial Day weekend. The facility — which some still call “Shuler Pool” — has hosted 25 pool parties so far this summer, held two Movie Nights and four Night Swims.
NBC12
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
Augusta Free Press
Bench dedication at Constitution Park will honor Waynesboro’s Anne Seaton
On the Greenway down near the South River in Waynesboro by two poplar trees is a bench for visitors, runners and hikers to sit and rest. Some who sit on the bench may not know the woman for whom the bench will be dedicated in a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County authorities recover deceased individual from the Rivanna River
Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge Saturday morning. Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the...
Comments / 0