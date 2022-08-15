ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

104.1 WIKY

$1 Million Bond Set For Alleged Drug Dealer In Hopkins County

Madisonville detectives arrested a man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and a list of other drugs after two controlled purchases. Police say they were able to purchase multiple “Perc 30s” from 23 year old old Jacerri Johnson. During a search of Johnson’s home detectives discovered a plastic bag containing...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in Evansville Walmart parking lot in 'unprovoked' attack

An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he attacked a man with his skateboard and stabbed a woman in the parking lot of Walmart. Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the east side Walmart around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a woman called 911 and said that a man on a skateboard had smashed the window of a truck and assaulted her husband.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: 13 murder investigations remain open since 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 13 murders from 2021 and 2022 are still marked as active investigations by the Evansville Police Department, meaning no arrests have been made. Four times in the past week, police have been dispatched to the area of East Mulberry Street for a shots fired call, according to EPD’s crime analysis map.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Person Shot In The Shoulder During Robbery

One person is in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder, beaten and robbed. It happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive in Evansville. A witness gave police a description of the suspects and reported they both had guns. Video footage showed the suspects...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Arrests made after drug bust in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace. Authorities say they found […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Man charged with attempted murder after July shooting in Evansville

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville back in July. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were originally called to the area of South Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street back on July 19 after a man riding a bike on the Greenway was shot in the head.
EVANSVILLE, IN
whvoradio.com

Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent

The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Person seriously injured after being hit by SUV in Vanderburgh County

Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, are investigating a pedestrian-vs-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to the intersection of Kansas Road and State Road 57 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for a crash with injuries. When they arrived, deputies discovered that a person...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

‘Grandchild in Jail’ Scam Circulating Evansville Area

There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Missing Evansville Man Found Deceased

An Evansville man reported missing in July has been found and another man is charged with his murder. Police say they received a tip that led them to a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. They found the deceased body of 57 year old Patrick White covered...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City juveniles arrested for making false shooter report

The Tell City Police Department (TCPD) issued a press release about two students who were charged with making false reports of school violence. Reports say both juveniles, both age 11, who made false reports of an active shooter at William Tell Elementary, were charged with false reporting and a misuse of 911 services.
TELL CITY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Dixon Man Charged With Murder

Kentucky State Police is investigating after a Webster County man contacted 911 around 9:00 Saturday morning and admitted to operators that he strangled his girlfriend. Troopers arrived on scene in Dixon and found the deceased body of 32 year old Heather Davidson. 47 year old William Virgin was arrested and...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WIBC.com

Cause Of Death Released For Three People Killed In Evansville Explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man and a woman were shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville Sunday night. That happened around 11:30. Police say the woman was hot in the arm and leg. The man had been shot in the chest. Officers say both were conscious on scene and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

EVANSVILLE, IN

