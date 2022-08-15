ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, IA

Caleb Hatch and Caden Geraghty make up AHSTW boys cross country squad

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYbQP_0hHdKVI500

(Avoca) Caleb Hatch is the top returning runner for the AHSTW boys. He’ll be joined on the team by Caden Geraghty.

Coach Jackson Renberg is optimistic about the potential for each athlete. Hatch was the team’s leading runner last season. “He had a breakout sophomore season and he also had a really good track season. He ran pretty good times last year. This year he is looking at trying to qualify for state, so we have some time we have to take off. He had a decent summer and our goal is to get below 18:00. We have some work to do, but it is definitely reachable.”

Coach Renberg is expecting big things from Caden Geraghty. “Had a really strong freshman year, had a strong track season as well, and a decent summer. He’s looked really promising so far. The big thing is keeping him healthy and getting his form better. He’s one of those kids that can run for a really long period of time. Really good attitude, along with Caleb, and really good workers.

The first competition is quickly approaching. “We have a scrimmage August 19th in Avoca and then Shenandoah on the 23rd and go to Logan-Magnolia the 30th. Those will give us a baseline of where we are at.”

Renberg says the boys had better attendance at summer workouts compared to recent years.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Cross Country Team Hosts “Glow Run”

(Atlantic) The Atlantic High School Cross Country Team is hosting a “glow run” at Midnight at the Trojan Bowl. “We always time our runners in a mile, so we’re going to do it differently this year and time their mile at midnight,” said Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason. “This year, we’re opening this “glow run” to the public. We don’t want a donation; we want the public to come out, have a good time, and interact with the team.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shenandoah, IA
City
Avoca, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Avoca, IA
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Smackdown After Dark this Saturday in Atlantic

(Atlantic) In partnership with Atlantic High School Alumni Smackdown Committee and Atlantic Parks & Recreation, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host “Smackdown After Dark” this Saturday, August 20th, 2022. “We get asked a lot when we’re going to do another outdoor concert since RAGBRAI...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Joseph Burg Obituary

Joseph Burg, 61, of Bridgewater passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial: Will be held on Monday, august 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Massena. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.
BRIDGEWATER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” hails from Audubon County

(Audubon) The largest bull in the entire state of Iowa is named Albert and lives in Audubon. No, we aren’t talking about the giant statue in the park. This particular Albert is owned by Randy and Crystal Dreher and consumed approximately 90 pounds of feed and 15 gallons of water per day. The 3,042 pounder from Dreher Angus is the 2022 winner of the Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” contest.
AUDUBON, IA
WOWT

Five Finger Death Punch plans Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Finger Death Punch is headed to Omaha this fall. On Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority passed along the band’s announcement that tickets for the band’s arena tour with Brantley Gilbert would go on sale this week, in conjunction with 5FDP’s “Afterlife” album drop on Friday.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Ahstw
Western Iowa Today

Virginia Steffen Obituary

Virginia Lois Steffen, the daughter of Ellis and Esther (Schuler) Muller, was born October 24, 1931, at her parents’ home southeast of Lyman, Iowa, in Nobel Township. She passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Griswold Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Griswold at the age of 90 years, 9 months, and 20 days.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dena Sheeder Obituary

Dena Sheeder, age 61 of Casey, IA, died on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA.
CASEY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Deadline Reminder for Cass County Fall Grant Program

(Omaha) Iowa Foundations Director Stacey Goodman reminds Audubon County nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Thursday, September 1. Goodman says applications are currently being accepted online for the fall grant cycle, with $36,600 available to support Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects. Full application details,...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Classes resume without funds to give all students free lunch

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa school districts are about to resume classes without funding to provide free lunches for all students. Two years of pandemic aid ended in June, leaving districts scrambling to get qualified families to re-submit free or reduced-price lunches applications. Shenandoah Schools superintendent Kerri Nelson says their district is keeping lunches free through the Community Eligibility Provision. Nelson says the program will be a cost to the district, but it’s needed. Des Moines will provide free lunch to all students through the same program.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Travel Maven

This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon

When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
Western Iowa Today

Norma Haskins Obituary

Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Services for 90 year old Norma “Sis” Haskins of Audubon will be Friday, August 19th at 11AM at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery south of Audubon. Food and Fellowship will be held after the service at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Carol Benton Obituary

Carol Benton, age 90, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE. Private services will be held at Exira Cemetery in Exira, IA. She is survived by her children, Belinda Van Aernam, Rhea (Tab) Gaines, Lance (Connie) Benton,...
ATLANTIC, IA
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts

Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy