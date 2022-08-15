Caleb Hatch and Caden Geraghty make up AHSTW boys cross country squad

(Avoca) Caleb Hatch is the top returning runner for the AHSTW boys. He’ll be joined on the team by Caden Geraghty.

Coach Jackson Renberg is optimistic about the potential for each athlete. Hatch was the team’s leading runner last season. “He had a breakout sophomore season and he also had a really good track season. He ran pretty good times last year. This year he is looking at trying to qualify for state, so we have some time we have to take off. He had a decent summer and our goal is to get below 18:00. We have some work to do, but it is definitely reachable.”

Coach Renberg is expecting big things from Caden Geraghty. “Had a really strong freshman year, had a strong track season as well, and a decent summer. He’s looked really promising so far. The big thing is keeping him healthy and getting his form better. He’s one of those kids that can run for a really long period of time. Really good attitude, along with Caleb, and really good workers.

The first competition is quickly approaching. “We have a scrimmage August 19th in Avoca and then Shenandoah on the 23rd and go to Logan-Magnolia the 30th. Those will give us a baseline of where we are at.”

Renberg says the boys had better attendance at summer workouts compared to recent years.