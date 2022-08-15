British anti-folk band Crywank stops at Gramps on Monday for a night of sad and sullen tracks. Based out of Manchester, the band — which, at least for the time being, is a solo project consisting of vocalist and guitarist Jay Clayton — is known to disrupt common folk songs, with its works focusing on concepts such as sadness, paranoia, and dry humor. Evidence of that last element is clearly apparent in the band's name. (Google it.) After announcing in 2020 that the band was done, Clayton revived it last year, releasing Just Popping In to Say Hi. 8 p.m. Monday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $17 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.

