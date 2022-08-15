Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Miami New Times
Wynwood Brewing Celebrates Nine Years of Craft Beer in Miami
One of Miami's first production craft breweries, Wynwood Brewing Co., will ring in nine years in business this month. To celebrate, the brewery will host a special anniversary party on Saturday, August 27, fittingly dubbed "On Cloud 9." Wynwood Brewing cofounder Luis Brignoni Jr. tells New Times that's exactly how...
'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Shows Miami Listings & You Can Park In The Penthouse
Selling Sunset'sChristine Quinn is listing Miami properties and sharing them all over her social media account. If you know anything about the real estate mogul, you know she represents nothing but luxury. After leaving the show and the Oppenheim brokerage, Quinn opened her very own company, RealOpen, which allows people...
Miami New Times
Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection
When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
Miami New Times
Miami Chefs Are Turning Backyard Mangos Into Meals
Like many of us during the pandemic, marketing and communications professional Jennifer Kramer found herself working remotely. Most days, she would set up shop at Paradis Books and Bread (12831 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami), a cafe near her North Miami home. As a regular, Kramer would converse with the...
Miami New Times
The Joint of Miami Is the Rap Venue the City Didn't Know It Needed
The Joint of Miami's interior walls are adorned with psychedelic, pop culture-inspired art. A large blue velvet couch in front of a bizarre Mickey Mouse mural — depicting the Disney mascot with boobs and a gold pyramid for a head holding a joint whose smoke spells out the words "Stay Lifted" — occupies the cozy bar and lounge area. The venue markets itself as Wynwood's first marijuana-themed lounge.
Exclusive: A First Look Inside Cipriani’s Elegant New Miami Residences
Cipriani is expanding its high-profile portfolio yet again with a condominium development in Miami and we got an exclusive sneak peek at what life will look like inside. Cipriani Residences Miami marks the famed hospitality group’s first ground-up residential tower and they tapped internationally renowned firm 1508 London for the interiors. The building will offer 397 one-to-four-bedroom residences that overlook Biscayne Bay, the Brickell skyline and Coconut Grove. “The interior design of Cipriani Residences Miami demonstrates a fundamental richness that recalls the timeless elegance of four generations of the Cipriani family. 1508 London has envisioned an offering that captures both the inherent...
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar Coming to North Miami Beach
The seafood chain has about 60 locations nationwide, including two in Pembroke Pines
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
thenextmiami.com
Miami To Celebrate Completing First Two Phases Of Flagler Street’s Curbless, Pedestrian-Friendly Rebuild
A ceremony is scheduled Friday to celebrate the completion of the first two sections of Downtown Miami’s Flagler Street rebuild. The city says it is now working on completing the remaining three phases. The project aims to make Flagler Street into a “festival-style boulevard,” with bollards that allow it...
WSVN-TV
Summer may be over but with SoFlo’s year-round sun, here are some places to keep cool
No surprise it’s really, really hot this time of year. Some days it feels like we live on the surface of the sun! That means, we have to find ways to stay cool in South Florida. Thankfully, there’s plenty to do, and you won’t think you stepped into an oven, Deco grabbed some shades and checked ’em out.
Miami New Times
Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse
In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
miamionthecheap.com
Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield offers food truck events
Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield is enhancing its amenities with food trucks. Food trucks set up at the park 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. third Thursdays, and entry is free. It’s a good idea to phone the park the day you want to attend to ensure the event is on. Quiet Waters Park is at 401 S. Powerline Road., Deerfield Beach 33442; 954-357-5100.
thenextmiami.com
Construction Activity Ramping Up At Miami’s First Ever Supertall Tower
There’s lots of construction activity at downtown Miami’s Waldorf Astoria supertall site this week, according to a video posted by Ryan RC Rea. The Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences is planned to rise to a height of 100 stories, or 1,049 feet above sea level – the tallest ever in Miami by either metric.
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
British anti-folk band Crywank stops at Gramps on Monday for a night of sad and sullen tracks. Based out of Manchester, the band — which, at least for the time being, is a solo project consisting of vocalist and guitarist Jay Clayton — is known to disrupt common folk songs, with its works focusing on concepts such as sadness, paranoia, and dry humor. Evidence of that last element is clearly apparent in the band's name. (Google it.) After announcing in 2020 that the band was done, Clayton revived it last year, releasing Just Popping In to Say Hi. 8 p.m. Monday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $17 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.
Frontier adding non-stop service from PBIA to Denver; JetBlue cuts 12 Fort Lauderdale routes
Frontier Airlines is adding a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Denver in November, the ultra low-cost carrier announced Tuesday. Frontier is the only airline offering direct service between the two cities and will offer introductory rates as low as $69. ...
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy
Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
miamisprings.com
Adele and Harmony Performance at the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club
Hole 19 Scratch Kitchen and Bar inside the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club has a band night every Saturday Night. And last Saturday Night, the group Adele and Harmony played live in front of a wonderful Miami Springs crowd. Here’s just a snippet of the live entertainment inside the Country Club.
Miami New Times
Under-Represented Artists Explore Personal Legacies in "Depth of Identity"
Longtime Miami art curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace says while trauma may be part of the immigrant experience, “Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive” takes in that component while looking at the legacy of the African, Indo, and Caribbean diaspora in American cities. “The trauma is a part...
NBC Miami
Bad Bunny Opens ‘Gekkō' Restaurant in Brickell With David Grutman
Bad Bunny’s presence has been felt across Miami this past weekend, starting with the grand opening of his restaurant on Thursday night. The world-famous recording artist partnered with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman to open Gekkō, a "Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge," in Brickell. Dozens of high-profile guests attended...
