That's why you never ever totally depend on technology. I used have a sign posted in my office stating "The 4 most dangerous words of the future will be The Computer is down" 😄😄
Felt he was owed? If a construction contractor doesn't get his invoices laid he can lien a property. whay recourse do web designers have? Also, if I invoice you for a website and you do not pay me, then technically you don't own it and it's still my property. I can do whatever I want with my property.
If he was employed by the court at the time he made the website then he was paid. If it wasn't as much as he left he was owed then he should have negotiated a better contract.
