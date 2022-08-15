Read full article on original website
Ohio Turnpike traffic moving after crash in Mahoning County
Drivers coming into Ohio from Pennsylvania along the Turnpike found that the trip may have taken longer than expected during the Friday morning commute. A truck ran into a barrier in a construction zone along the westbound lanes in front of the Mahoning Valley Service Plaza in Springfield Township after 4 a.m.
Years Ago | August 19th
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
Governor DeWine to visit Cortland Police Department Friday
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a stop in Cortland on Friday to visit its police department. The department is enhancing its initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime with help from grant money from Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant program has awarded $37.2...
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
Crash damages Warren business, driver cited for OVI
A 25-year-old Warren man has been cited for drunk driving and reckless operation after police say his car crashed into a utility pole before smashing through the side of a business early Friday. Police say they found Elijah Cofield and a 19-year-old woman standing outside a Cadillac SUV that had...
Missing Mercer man found safe in Hermitage
State Police in Mercer County have canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Mercer man. Authorities say 51-year-old Walter Gramsky, who had been missing since Monday, was found in Hermitage early Wednesday and is unharmed. Gramsky was last seen near the Walgreens store on East State Street in Sharon.
'Call before you dig' OHIO811 celebrates 50 years
It was a celebration for OHIO811 as they celebrate 50 years of safe digging in Ohio. Thousands of lives have been saved in continued public outreach efforts through OHIO811. Dozens gathering in North Jackson Wednesday to celebrate OHIO811's 50-year anniversary with the well-known slogan, 'call before you dig.'. "This organization...
Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley to host first-ever coffee trail fundraiser
Coffee lovers in the Mahoning Valley will soon be able to enjoy their favorite drink while helping the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, with the Mission kicking off its fist-ever coffee trail fundraiser beginning Thursday, September 29. The fundraiser will last six weeks with a total of 17 coffee...
Two OVI checkpoints to be conducted in Mahoning County Friday, early Saturday
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced the locations of two OVI checkpoints that will be conducted late Friday night and early Saturday morning respectively. The first checkpoint will be conducted on South Avenue near Larkridge Avenue in Boardman from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday night. The second...
E. coli sickness in Ohio, Pennsylvania Michigan and Indiana
The Centers for Disease Control is investigating E. coli illnesses sickening 19 people in Ohio, 2 in Pennsylvania, 15 in Michigan and 1 in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized, and 3 in Michigan who appear to have kidney failure but no deaths have been reported. Two out of the...
Truck blocking Jacobs Road, at Oak Street Ext. in Youngstown
A semi-truck and trailer are blocking Jacobs Road at Oak St. ext in Youngstown. Police have been dispatched to the scene. You may want to avoid the intersection until they can move the truck from the roadway. This is a breaking story and will be updated once more information becomes...
Trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana office pleads 'not guilty'
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has had his driving privileges suspended by a judge. Christopher Reynolds, 24, was arraigned by video from the Columbiana County Jail on Thursday morning, pleading not guilty to five misdemeanor charges, including refusing an OVI test, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business.
Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday
True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
Truck crashes into office near Columbiana traffic circle
Police in Columbiana and State Troopers are investigating an accident that demolished an office building early Monday. The tractor of a semi crashed into the Roth Blair Law Office on South Main Street, just south of the traffic circle, at around 3:30 a.m. A rescue squad was dispatched after it...
Valley COVID-19 Update: Cases slightly decrease, but all counties still at high transmission level
COVID-19 cases in the Valley have slightly dropped this week, but all three counties are still at a high-level transmission risk. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 337 cases (330.8 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 710 cases (358.6 per 100k), and Mahoning County is reporting 850 cases (371.7 per 100k).
Canfield Gazebo reduced to rubble
Heavy machinery took very little time to level a structure that has been a centerpiece for people who grew up in Canfield. The Canfield Gazebo was demolished early Thursday. After the site on the Green is fully cleared, work is expected to begin on building a new gazebo three times larger than the former gazebo.
Multiple OVI checkpoints planned in Mahoning County Friday, Saturday
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is planning to conduct multiple OVI checkpoints throughout the weekend of August 19 through 21. Two separate checkpoints will be held, with the first occurring on Friday, August 19, and another on Saturday, August 20. Details on these checkpoints' exact locations and times will...
Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren
A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
Summitville area targeted for massive solar farm
A few years ago Columbiana county was supposed to be part of the shale natural gas boom. Now, a Canadian energy company is focusing on an area near Summitville to put in thousands of acres of Solar panels. Over two thousand acres of farm land in Franklin Township is being...
Austintown man indicted for Girard murder
The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
