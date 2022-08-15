Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
"Iowa Solar Day", declared by Governor Reynolds
Des Moines — Governor Kim Reynolds declared Wednesday, August 17th, as “Iowa Solar Day.”. To celebrate, solar industry leaders and supporters gathered on Wednesday for “Solar Day at the Iowa State Fair” for a live reading of the Governor’s proclamation. Solar energy provides a drought-proof...
cbs2iowa.com
Games, food, and Mike Pence? What you missed at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is not only a place for fun, many local and national politicians drop in to talk with Iowans ahead of the midterms. Shaking hands and talking with Iowans, the state fair is an important stop for any politician, whether your'e on the campaign trail like Senator Chuck Grassley or eying future elections, like Former Vice President Mike Pence.
cbs2iowa.com
Some Iowa families miss eligibility for free or reduced school lunches by pennies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa students can no longer receive free meals at school, after two years of federal assistance. The extra financial help came to end once the 2021-2022 school year wrapped up. "Prior to covid we were sitting about 50% participation," says Scott Litchfield, nutrition services director...
cbs2iowa.com
2022 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food announced
Des Moines — Wednesday afternoon, Iowa State Fair People's Choice announced 2022's winner of the Best New Food Award. The Finisher, a new food from The Rib Shack, takes top honors in the 2022 People's Choice Best New Food Contest. The winning food from The Rib Shack is not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Fairgoer highlights importance of civic engagement at Political Soapbox
More than a dozen of Iowa’s state and federal candidates take the stage at the Iowa State Fair, hoping to spread their message and gain support. Attracting thousands of Iowans across the state, many come to the fair for the food and fun. However, the foot long corn dog and cow made of butter isn’t the only entertainment the fair has to offer.
cbs2iowa.com
Mount Vernon continues adjustment to class 3A schedule
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — The Mount Vernon football team narrowly missed out on the playoffs last year, despite going 6-and-3 in the regular season. This coming year will be the Mustangs' second season playing in class 3A.
Comments / 0