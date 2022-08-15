ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

"Iowa Solar Day", declared by Governor Reynolds

Des Moines — Governor Kim Reynolds declared Wednesday, August 17th, as “Iowa Solar Day.”. To celebrate, solar industry leaders and supporters gathered on Wednesday for “Solar Day at the Iowa State Fair” for a live reading of the Governor’s proclamation. Solar energy provides a drought-proof...
Games, food, and Mike Pence? What you missed at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is not only a place for fun, many local and national politicians drop in to talk with Iowans ahead of the midterms. Shaking hands and talking with Iowans, the state fair is an important stop for any politician, whether your'e on the campaign trail like Senator Chuck Grassley or eying future elections, like Former Vice President Mike Pence.
2022 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food announced

Des Moines — Wednesday afternoon, Iowa State Fair People's Choice announced 2022's winner of the Best New Food Award. The Finisher, a new food from The Rib Shack, takes top honors in the 2022 People's Choice Best New Food Contest. The winning food from The Rib Shack is not...
Fairgoer highlights importance of civic engagement at Political Soapbox

More than a dozen of Iowa’s state and federal candidates take the stage at the Iowa State Fair, hoping to spread their message and gain support. Attracting thousands of Iowans across the state, many come to the fair for the food and fun. However, the foot long corn dog and cow made of butter isn’t the only entertainment the fair has to offer.
