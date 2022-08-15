ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Pubs, restaurants and music venues ‘face closures without energy support’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JWOe_0hHdIpg500
Financial News

Pubs, restaurants and music venue leaders have warned the Government there will be mass closures without urgent support on soaring energy prices.

Industry bodies UK Hospitality, Night-Time Industries Association, Music Venue Trust, The British Institute of Innkeeping and The British Beer and Pub Association, have written to the prime minister, Boris Johnson, the Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi and the Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng cautioning that thousands of jobs are at “grave risk”.

Businesses have seen energy prices skyrocket over the past year and, unlike consumer energy bills, there is no price cap on commercial energy costs.

We urge you not to allow the stasis of party politics to stifle the urgent delivery of action on energy

Hospitality operators have claimed they are facing annual bill increases “in the region of at least 300%”.

It comes as soaring household bills mean that many customers are tightening their belts, placing more pressure on hospitality venues.

In the letter, industry bosses said: “On Friday, the Government saw fit to declare a drought, in the face of inarguable evidence that weather conditions had caused a threat to the nation.

“The energy crisis is no less of a threat and deserves similar attention.

“Not all businesses will be able to survive this onslaught, and those that can will be closely considering how they can keep their costs down just to stay afloat.

“We urge you not to allow the stasis of party politics to stifle the urgent delivery of action on energy.”

The sector is also being significantly challenged by rising labour costs as they struggle to fill growing vacancy numbers.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, added that there should be “an energy price cap for small businesses” as she warned that publicans were already cutting back hours and trimming back menus in an effort to offset surging energy costs.

Meanwhile, Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality said: “Hundreds of hospitality businesses across the country are staring into an abyss of closure and possible failure, leading to thousands of job losses.

“It’s now or never for Government help and support if this vital sector is to survive the extraordinary threats pushing much of it to the very brink of existence.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary

Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s most steadfast Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a party primary on Tuesday. Ms Cheney fell to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Music Venues#Pub#Party Politics#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk Hospitality#Music Venue Trust#British
newschain

Estonia to remove Soviet monument which is ‘public order risk’

A Soviet monument in a Russian-speaking Estonian border town will be removed because it represents a public order risk, the prime minister has said. Prime minister Kaja Kallas said: “No-one wants to see our militant and hostile neighbour foment tensions in our home,” adding that the move came following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
newschain

Giggs admits ‘love cheat’ reputation, but says he has never assaulted a woman

Self-confessed “love cheat” Ryan Giggs has told a jury that he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships, but had never assaulted a woman. The ex-Manchester United footballer made the frank admissions about his personal life as he gave evidence against allegations he headbutted ex-partner Kate Greville, 38, and was controlling and coercive during their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Music
newschain

Defra rules relaxed in heatwave so farmers can feed livestock

The driest weather for decades has forced the relaxation of strict environmental rules allowing farmers to make it easier to feed and graze their animals, the Government has announced. The temporary changes mean farmers will have the option to relax the guidelines in their agri-environment scheme agreements and make it...
AGRICULTURE
Time Out Global

7 hidden foodie destinations in the UK

These unassuming towns and villages are punching well above their weight, with experimental menus and world-class ingredients. If you thought that only big cities get the swish restaurant openings and edgiest chefs, think again. Several of the UK’s most unassuming towns and villages punch well above their weight at plating up a dining experience to remember, with experimental menus, world-class ingredients and fine-dining frills.
TRAVEL
newschain

Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges

A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges on Monday and sentenced her to an additional six years in prison, a legal official said. The trial was held behind closed doors, with no access for media or the public,...
WORLD
newschain

Gosden satisfied with Mishriff in International defeat

John Gosden said he had “no complaints” after Baaeed easily accounted for defending champion Mishriff in the Juddmonte International at York. Mishriff had slammed his opponents by six lengths in last season’s renewal of the Group One contest, but had no answer to Baaeed, who looked imperious on his first try over 10 furlongs and breezed home under Jim Crowley.
SPORTS
newschain

Elon Musk announces ‘plan’ to buy Manchester United

Elon Musk has said he plans to buy the Manchester United football club. The billionaire tech entrepreneur flagged the purchase in a short tweet on Tuesday, though it is unclear whether his statement was meant as a joke. Musk, 51, tweeted to his 103 million followers: “To be clear, I...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy