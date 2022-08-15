Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Paris Baguette To Open Rockville Town Square Location With Plans to Open 1,000 Bakery/Cafes By 2030
Paris Baguette, “the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together over expertly crafted baked and brewed goods”, announced that the brand is on track to open a projected 40 new locations by the end of 2022, reaching nearly 150 locations across the United States and reinforcing its status as one of the fastest growing franchises in the country. One of those location will be in Rockville Town Square with another location (currently unknown) coming to the area soon, according to a report by Bethesda Magazine. The Rockville Town Square location will be located at 101 Gibbs Street and will offer Korean and French baked goods. Doors may open by the end of 2022.
Affordable Senior Housing Complex Coming to Frederick
Community Housing Initiative is developing Cascades of Frederick, a $42 million, 151-unit senior affordable housing complex in Frederick, Md. The project is being built in conjunction with the Frederick County Department of Housing and Community Development and the City of Frederick Department of Housing and Human Services. “We witnessed the...
The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
Retail plans submitted for Kincora in Loudoun
Once complete, the mighty Kincora project will take up a huge swath of land straddling the line between Ashburn and Sterling. It aspires to be filled with residential townhomes and apartments, streets filled with retail shops and restaurants, hotels, nature walks through the trees where herons nest — and not one, but two world class museums.
'At the mercy of landlords' | What to know before signing a new apartment lease or renewal in the DMV
WASHINGTON — August is here, and peak rental season has rolled in right along with it. As many move to the city, change apartments in D.C. or face lease renewal surprises, now's the time to be talking negotiations, how to find a new place to stay if needed and generally keep a measure on the market.
102 W. Deer Park Road
"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care to Close Takoma Park Location Permanently on August 19
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care, located at 7600 Carroll Ave in Takoma Park, will close permanently to patients on August 19th at 5pm. The health care facility is rerouting anyone in need of urgent care following this date to Patriot Urgent Care in Laurel and White Oak Medical Center in White Oak. According to Adventist HealthCare, “a new Primary Care office will open in September nearby.” It will be located at 7610 Carroll Ave, Suite 410 in Takoma Park. A specific opening date has not yet been provided.
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
After initial financial struggles during pandemic, Marriott International ramps up recruiting efforts
After struggling heavily with recruitment and suffering from a sharp decline in revenues early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Marriott International is increasing its recruiting efforts and plans to do more outreach to students at area universities and professional schools, according to David Marriott, the chairman of the company’s board of directors.
Open House at Thomas Edison High School of Technology Wednesday, August 17 (5:30pm-7pm)
The Thomas Edison High School of Technology will be holding a Back-to-School Open House between 5:30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, August 17th. The school is attached to Wheaton High School and located at 12502 Dalewood Drive. The event will allow community members to join the TEHST leadership team for games, conversation, and school tours.
2403 Richmond Hwy #101
Two Level Condo with Garage close to everything! - Fantastic LOCATION! Close to Everything - Shopping, Restaurants, Transportation!. 1.3 miles to Braddock Metro, close to Crystal City, Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, DCA, Pentagon and new Amazon Headquarters. Enjoy Potomac Greens Park just blocks away. Newer 2 level Townhome-style condo with...
More Testimony Taken On Sugarloaf Plan
The Frederick County Council held a workshop on the plan. Frederick, Md. (KM) – More citizen comment was taken Monday night during a Frederick County Council workshop on the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. Ingrid Rosencranz lives on Fingerboard Road and she supports the plan. “I like to...
Renters share concerns about MoCo affordable housing program
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In Montgomery County, there’s a program that offers more affordable rents at a number of apartment complexes, but renters are complaining on social media, saying it isn’t enough. Renter Vito Anastasia started looking into the county’s moderately priced dwelling unit program after his rent increased by 23 percent. […]
Rockville police, county officials to offer Visa gift cards for turning in guns
The Rockville police department, in partnership with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools, is offering Visa gift cards of $100 or $200 to people who turn in firearms during an Aug. 27 gun buyback event. A gun buyback event is an initiative designed...
Car stolen from Rockville apartment complex
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Rockville apartment complex Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022. The vehicle was parked in the residential parking lot in the 10100 block of Reprise Drive, and was reported stolen at 12:00 PM Monday. That is a development right on the border with Gaithersburg, just south of Downtown Crown.
Two MoCo Residents Claim Combined $5.7 Million in Prize Money at White Marlin Open Last Week
Last week we reported on the Montgomery County man, Jeremy Duffie, who claimed the world record top prize at The White Marlin Open. The total winnings have increased and Duffie, along with Sandy Spring’s Bill Britt, have claimed over $5.7 million in prize money. The White Marlin Open is a 48-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. This year, a Bethesda resident, Jeremy Duffie, caught a white marlin and claimed the billfish tournament’s top prize., which is a world record payout. Duffie, fishing off Ocean City boat Billfisher, reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin and claimed $4.536 million prize. Sandy Spring’s Bill Britt (seen in photo below) received a $1.208 Million payout for reeling in a 511 pound blue marlin.
Silver Spring’s Aziyo Biologics Announces CEO and $25 Million Loan Facility
Silver Spring-based Aziyo Biologics (located in Calverton), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company, announced that Aziyo co-founder C. Randal (Randy) Mills, Ph.D. has assumed the President and Chief Executive Officer role on an on-going basis. Dr. Mills, who is internationally recognized for his contributions to the field of regenerative medicine, has served as the Company’s interim CEO since June 2022. The company also announced that it has entered into a $25 million credit facility from SWK Holdings Corporation.
Montgomery County Wins Nearly $15 Million ‘Low or No-Emissions’ Award for the First Hydrogen Electric Bus Project on the East Coast
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has won a competitive grant award of nearly $15 million from the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the purchase of 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and the construction of a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg. The project will be the first public transit application of green hydrogen on the East Coast.
DrinkMaryland, a Market-Like Pop Up Event, is Coming to Olde Towne Gaithersburg In September
DrinkMaryland, a market-like pop up event, will make a stop at Olde Towne Plaza in Gaithersburg on Friday, September 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. Featuring local Maryland wine, cider & beer, this open-air market is perfect for a casual Friday night. Learn about the local craft beverage industry from the vintners, brewers & distillers themselves while sampling their products. Enjoy live music, visit with artisans & crafters, and enjoy food from vendors & local restaurants in the historic commercial center of Gaithersburg.
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far
As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
