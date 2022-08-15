Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Brookside Church to hold ‘Blessing of the Animals’ Labor Day Weekend in outdoor garden service
MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church will hold a “Blessing of the Animals” service in the back garden of the church on Labor Day Weekend, Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9:30 a.m. Blessings will be given by Rev. Laura Biddle, Pastor at Brookside Church. All pets and people are welcome and the service will be held indoors if it rains.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Happening This Weekend
Calling all food lovers (small cheers from the crowd)!. Calling all beer lovers (enormous cheers from the crowd)!. I got an event for you this weekend: the 8th annual Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Cisco Brewers. "Thirty of New England's most popular food trucks will dish out...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
Craving Comfort Food? Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Portsmouth, NH
Sol means "sun" in Spanish, making it the perfect name for the newest gastro delight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Remember the old Mr. Kim's, or maybe you were fond of Agave? Both of these restaurants were once in this space. Now, it's time for a fresh take on famous foods from the South at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge.
manchesterinklink.com
Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders
MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. “New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,”...
Italian Festival returns to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish
WORCESTER - After a two-year absence owing to the pandemic, the Italian Festival has returned this weekend to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish at 33 Massasoit Road. The event, which continues until 6 p.m. Sunday, offers food from local vendors, a raffle and entertainment. ...
manchesterinklink.com
Supporting the future: 4 college-bound BIPOC students earn inaugural ‘Persevere to Excel’ Essay Scholarships
MANCHESTER, NH – Consultant, performer, and social-impact innovator Deo Mwano can add another significant notch to his ever-expanding socially-conscious belt: philanthropist. On August 15, Mwano held an awards dinner honoring four students recognized for their winning submissions in the newly-formed essay scholarship program, “Persevere to Excel Essay Scholarship.” The...
manchesterinklink.com
Neighbors still feel overlooked by community center proposal, advocates looking to build lines of communication
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Following a similar meeting earlier in the summer on the topic, community members and local non-profit leaders gathered at Parkside Middle School to share their thoughts at the proposed Mark Stebbins Community Center planned just a few hundred feet down the street. Organizers of the group...
WMUR.com
Catie's Closet, Simon Property collecting denim at New Hampshire malls to donate to students
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Catie's Closet, a group that helps kids across the state, is running a "Do Good with Denim" drive with the help of Simon Shopping Centers. Catie's Closet sets up inside schools to provide kids with clothes, personal hygiene supplies and other things they may need. The...
WMUR.com
65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
WMUR.com
Police respond to incident at Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police responded to a disturbance call Tuesday evening at the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center. State police said they responded to the call at 8:24 p.m. on River Road. The call came in for reports of a riot, however, state police are not calling it that.
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
Here’s How to Win Tickets to Night of Fire at New England Dragway
This fan-favorite event takes place Saturday, August 27, 2022, at New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire, and we've got tickets to give away. It all goes down starting at 5 p.m. and will feature Alcohol Funny Cars, Alcohol Dragsters, Nitro Injected Dragsters, Jet Funny Cars, Jet Dragsters, Wheelstanders and so many more.
Remember Chuck E. Cheese in Newington, NH, and Danvers, MA ? I Miss Them and the Awesome Bands
I’ve never been to Las Vegas. But I have been to Chuck E. Cheese. When we were kids, Chuck E. Cheese was the magical getaway that seemed too good to be true: games til you ran out of tokens, pizza til you hurled, and a ball pit on par with the germy-ness of Vegas’ swimming pools.
WMUR.com
Andover EMS delivers baby boy at pizza restaurant
ANDOVER, N.H. — It wasn't the usual delivery on Monday for Andover's Pizza Chef restaurant. Andover EMS helped welcome baby Everett on Monday in an emergency delivery. Everett’s parents were on their way to the hospital when they realized they wouldn't make it. They stopped outside the restaurant...
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
WMUR.com
New training program planned to attract paraprofessionals to New Hampshire schools
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — As students prepare to head back to school, several districts in New Hampshire are still looking to hire more help for their classrooms because of a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals. In an attempt to help address the shortage, the New Hampshire Department of Education is partnering...
chainstoreage.com
Showcase targets New Hampshire for growth
A Canadian specialty retailer and product developer is turning its aggressive U.S. expansion plans to the Granite State. Showcase, which bills itself as “Home of the Hottest Trends,” has opened its 122nd store, in The Mall at New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H. This location marks the third of 31 new brick-and-mortar Showcase stores that will open in malls across 12 states during summer 2022, representing the largest and fastest single expansion in the company’s 28-year history (See locations at end of article.)
