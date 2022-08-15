ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, NH
Entertainment
City
Manchester, NH
City
Bedford, NH
Manchester, NH
Society
manchesterinklink.com

Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. “New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,”...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Supporting the future: 4 college-bound BIPOC students earn inaugural ‘Persevere to Excel’ Essay Scholarships

MANCHESTER, NH – Consultant, performer, and social-impact innovator Deo Mwano can add another significant notch to his ever-expanding socially-conscious belt: philanthropist. On August 15, Mwano held an awards dinner honoring four students recognized for their winning submissions in the newly-formed essay scholarship program, “Persevere to Excel Essay Scholarship.” The...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Bonds
WMUR.com

65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choral#Manchester Choral Society
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Here’s How to Win Tickets to Night of Fire at New England Dragway

This fan-favorite event takes place Saturday, August 27, 2022, at New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire, and we've got tickets to give away. It all goes down starting at 5 p.m. and will feature Alcohol Funny Cars, Alcohol Dragsters, Nitro Injected Dragsters, Jet Funny Cars, Jet Dragsters, Wheelstanders and so many more.
EPPING, NH
WMUR.com

Andover EMS delivers baby boy at pizza restaurant

ANDOVER, N.H. — It wasn't the usual delivery on Monday for Andover's Pizza Chef restaurant. Andover EMS helped welcome baby Everett on Monday in an emergency delivery. Everett’s parents were on their way to the hospital when they realized they wouldn't make it. They stopped outside the restaurant...
ANDOVER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WMUR.com

New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
MERRIMACK, NH
chainstoreage.com

Showcase targets New Hampshire for growth

A Canadian specialty retailer and product developer is turning its aggressive U.S. expansion plans to the Granite State. Showcase, which bills itself as “Home of the Hottest Trends,” has opened its 122nd store, in The Mall at New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H. This location marks the third of 31 new brick-and-mortar Showcase stores that will open in malls across 12 states during summer 2022, representing the largest and fastest single expansion in the company’s 28-year history (See locations at end of article.)
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy