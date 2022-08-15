ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Police: Juvenile arrested in Fall River late-night armed robbery

A juvenile has been arrested after a late-night armed robbery on Monday. Just after 11:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Sunset Hill in Fall River. The victim stated, according to scanner transmissions, that he was robbed of money at knifepoint and four people were involved, including one on a bike.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River man convicted in fatal hammer attack

(WJAR) — A jury convicted a Fall River man on Monday in a fatal hammer attack in 2018. Jurors found 42-year-old Adam Levesque guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On Oct.9, 2018, Fall River police responded to Rock Street and found Correia covered in...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat

New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Man taken to hospital after house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence late Tuesday night. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on the first floor of a multi-family home on Union Avenue. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney told ABC 6...
PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 4-year-old seriously injured after falling from fourth floor window in Boston

BOSTON — An infant is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Boston Police say they responded to the area of 12 American Legion Highway around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a baby that fell from a window. The baby is 4 years old and fell from the fourth floor window, according to authorities. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, RISPCA combine to arrest man for third time this year on animal cruelty charges, 48 animals seized

A local man has been arrested for the third time this year on animal cruelty charges. The Rhode Island SPCA, with the assistance of the Pawtucket Police Department, Pawtucket Fire Department, and an Animal Control Officer, arrested 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend 22-year-old Danielle Lefrancois on August 1. According...
PAWTUCKET, RI
liveboston617.org

Victim from Shooting on Talbot Ave Drives to Carney Early Monday Morning

On Monday, August 15th at around 12:45 A.M., Boston Police Officers from District B-3 and C-11 received at least one 911 call for a person who was shot self presenting at a local hospital, with the caller stating that the shooting had occurred in the area of Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021

Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man left bloodied after dozens of bicyclists surround his car in the South End

BOSTON — Police are trying to find the specific bicyclist who threw punches and assaulted a man on Tremont Street in broad daylight in front of multiple restaurants. Witnesses say he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The witnesses tell us they stopped everything they were doing when the bicyclists in these newly released images rode through Tremont Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing what they call mayhem.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man charged with DUI in apartment complex crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said a man faces charges after crashing into an apartment complex. Police said 50-year-old Antonio Lopes was charged with a DUI after he drove into a unit at Evergreen Apartments at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. The apartment was occupied...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Man killed during shooting in Boston's South End

BOSTON – Police are looking for a suspect after a father was shot and killed in Boston's South End neighborhood. It happened around 10 p.m. on West Dedham Street.The victim was identified by his family as 28-year-old Dion Ruiz."It's very heartbreaking for me to lose a child," said his mother Wanda Miller. "His smile. His smile and his laugh. And the hugs and kisses that he always gave me when he was around." His sister said she is grief-stricken and puzzled because her younger brother deeply cared for others. "Dion was known through the community as a loving man, a loving...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight

Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
PROVIDENCE, RI

