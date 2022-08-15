Read full article on original website
Boston 25 News
Police ID suspected drunken driver in wrong-way crash on I-495 that killed a man
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A suspected drunken driver was arrested in connection with a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left man dead early Wednesday morning. Devin Arroyo, 29, of Taunton, is facing a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in Fall River late-night armed robbery
A juvenile has been arrested after a late-night armed robbery on Monday. Just after 11:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Sunset Hill in Fall River. The victim stated, according to scanner transmissions, that he was robbed of money at knifepoint and four people were involved, including one on a bike.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man convicted in fatal hammer attack
(WJAR) — A jury convicted a Fall River man on Monday in a fatal hammer attack in 2018. Jurors found 42-year-old Adam Levesque guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On Oct.9, 2018, Fall River police responded to Rock Street and found Correia covered in...
New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat
New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
ABC6.com
Man taken to hospital after house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence late Tuesday night. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on the first floor of a multi-family home on Union Avenue. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney told ABC 6...
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police: 4-year-old seriously injured after falling from fourth floor window in Boston
BOSTON — An infant is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Boston Police say they responded to the area of 12 American Legion Highway around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a baby that fell from a window. The baby is 4 years old and fell from the fourth floor window, according to authorities. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.
ABC6.com
3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, RISPCA combine to arrest man for third time this year on animal cruelty charges, 48 animals seized
A local man has been arrested for the third time this year on animal cruelty charges. The Rhode Island SPCA, with the assistance of the Pawtucket Police Department, Pawtucket Fire Department, and an Animal Control Officer, arrested 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend 22-year-old Danielle Lefrancois on August 1. According...
liveboston617.org
Victim from Shooting on Talbot Ave Drives to Carney Early Monday Morning
On Monday, August 15th at around 12:45 A.M., Boston Police Officers from District B-3 and C-11 received at least one 911 call for a person who was shot self presenting at a local hospital, with the caller stating that the shooting had occurred in the area of Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.
NECN
DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021
Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
Woman charged with DUI after hitting trooper, pedestrian
MANSFIELD — A woman was charged with driving under the influence after state police say her vehicle struck a pedestrian, a state trooper, and a police cruiser late Monday night. State police at Troop C said the pedestrian, Agegnew Dorgan of Mansfield, had reported hitting a deer with his...
Worker facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up Norton business
NORTON, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened to blow up a business in Norton where he worked. William Brown, 59, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was arrested Tuesday on charges including making a terroristic threat, disorderly person, and disturbing the peace, according to the Norton Police Department.
Man left bloodied after dozens of bicyclists surround his car in the South End
BOSTON — Police are trying to find the specific bicyclist who threw punches and assaulted a man on Tremont Street in broad daylight in front of multiple restaurants. Witnesses say he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The witnesses tell us they stopped everything they were doing when the bicyclists in these newly released images rode through Tremont Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing what they call mayhem.
whdh.com
Just one station: A 16-year-old in the hospital after being hit by police cruiser
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Jesse Doyon, the 16-year-old Uxbridge High schooler, should be starting school in two weeks but will likely still be in the hospital after being struck by a Uxbridge Police cruiser. “The first time that he recognized me was today, and he just wanted me to get...
NewsTimes
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
Turnto10.com
Man charged with DUI in apartment complex crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said a man faces charges after crashing into an apartment complex. Police said 50-year-old Antonio Lopes was charged with a DUI after he drove into a unit at Evergreen Apartments at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. The apartment was occupied...
Wbaltv.com
77-year-old man falls to death as drawbridge opens, family now seeking answers
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told sister station WISN that the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. Richard Dujardin, from Providence, Rhode Island, died...
Man killed during shooting in Boston's South End
BOSTON – Police are looking for a suspect after a father was shot and killed in Boston's South End neighborhood. It happened around 10 p.m. on West Dedham Street.The victim was identified by his family as 28-year-old Dion Ruiz."It's very heartbreaking for me to lose a child," said his mother Wanda Miller. "His smile. His smile and his laugh. And the hugs and kisses that he always gave me when he was around." His sister said she is grief-stricken and puzzled because her younger brother deeply cared for others. "Dion was known through the community as a loving man, a loving...
GoLocalProv
Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight
Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
