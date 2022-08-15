Read full article on original website
Microtraction hits $15M first close on its second fund for pre-seed investment in African startups
Microtraction Community Limited seeks to write first checks of $100,000 for 7% into early-stage African startups with an option for a “quick top-up” of up to $350,000, “as long as they are not more than 25% of the company’s next official fundraising round,” the firm noted in its statement.
Just Eat Takeaway sells stake in Brazil’s iFood for up to $1.8B
The initial deal will amount to €1.5 billion in cash, plus another €300 million depending on the performance of iFood over the next 12 months. News of the pending deal sent Just Eat Takeaway’s shares soaring 25% to more than €21 in early trading on the Dutch Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange.
TechCrunch+ roundup: How VC really works, longevity investor survey, choosing your angel
Essentially, VC is a high-stakes extreme sport in which top players can accumulate startling amounts of wealth and power. And sometimes, a massive pile of investor cash burns so brightly, it gets picked up on satellites. But where does all that money actually come from, and how do VCs actually...
Tech veterans Nilekani and Aggarwal’s India venture raises $227 million second fund
The fund plans to deploy the capital by investing in four to five startups each year. Fundamentum, which typically backs startups in the Series B stage and beyond, will look to lead or co-lead $25 million to $40 million rounds, Aggarwal told TechCrunch in an interview. Nilekani, co-founder of IT...
Stripe has laid off employees behind TaxJar, a tax compliance startup it acquired last year
The layoffs — conducted over the last month — are related to Stripe’s decision to wind down TaxJar-focused go-to-market efforts in late July. Sources estimate the number of employees impacted by the workforce reduction is between 45 and 55 folks, at least a portion of whom were invited to take 30 days to apply to internal jobs at Stripe.
Wayfair to lay off 5% of its workforce, or nearly 900 employees
The layoffs represent close to 5% of the company’s global workforce and 10% of its corporate team, according to SEC filings, with 400 jobs being cut in Boston at the company’s HQ. “We were seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of e-commerce shopping, and I...
John Carmack’s AGI startup raises $20M from Sequoia, Nat Friedman, Patrick Collison and others
Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies (perhaps a reference to id’s “Commander Keen“), has raised $20 million in a financing round from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Cue founder Daniel Gross. Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, and storied venture fund Sequoia are among those investing in the round, he said.
Zūm founder strikes balance between accessibility and a massive logistics network
To achieve the feat of modernizing an incredibly outdated, stuck-in-the-mud system, Zūm relies on cloud-based analytics software to create an agile bus routing system with real-time visibility for schools and parents. The startup also uses a diverse fleet that includes buses, vans and cars that it distributes based on specific use cases. For example, kids who live on busier routes will be assigned to school buses, and those who are slightly more remote will be sent vans or cars to increase overall efficiency.
Nigerian B2B e-commerce platform Omnibiz raises millions to gain and retain retail customers
One of the players TechCrunch has featured in this space within the past year is Omnibiz, a Lagos-based B2B e-commerce and retail platform that connects fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) manufacturers to retailers by digitizing the supply chain stakeholders. Deepanker Rustagi founded the company in 2019 after years of running the now-defunct VConnect.
Crypto, where the fallen seek a fresh start
Last week, we talked about privacy in crypto and how it’s sometimes at odds with regulation. This week, we’re covering a larger-than-life founder who is perhaps seeking redemption through web3. If someone forwarded you this message, you can subscribe on TechCrunch’s newsletter page. there’s always a crypto...
Law Commission proposes revolutionary rules for ownership of crypto tokens and NFTs
These potentially revolutionary changes appear in an innocuous-looking, if lengthy, consultation paper titled “Digital Assets: Consultation paper,” published by The Law Commission of England and Wales, the public body for reform of the law in the U.K. What this document proposes is that digital assets are recognized as...
The Anti-Adam Neumann
Here’s Neumann talking to The Guardian about the idea in 2016: “It’s going to be a new way of living, day to day, week to week, month to month, year to year. You will be a global citizen of the world. If you’re a member of one, you’re a member of all of them.”
Faire and Forerunner get real about retail at TC Disrupt
The startup has had to not only navigate its own business, but also help its customers survive unprecedented supply chain disruptions and adapt to a new normal. Faire currently pegs its customer base at 500,000 retailers and 70,000 brands. Despite the challenges, the startup has fared well during the pandemic. Between October 2020 and May 2022, its valuation increased by about $10.1 billion.
Otter.ai challenger Airgram raises $10M to transcribe and time your video calls
Aside from transcribing Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams calls into sharable and editable text, Airgram also wants to help people keep their meetings on track by letting users project their meeting agenda onto the screen with a timer that reminds them not to run over time. “Bosses don’t realize...
A conversation with Andreessen Horowitz’s fintech leads
Last month, Andreessen Horowitz — one of venture capital’s largest and most prominent players — announced that its “headquarters will be in the cloud” going forward. Founded in 2009 in Menlo Park, California, the firm — also known as a16z — has for years been a symbol of Silicon Valley investing.
Daily Crunch: Ending a 4-year partnership, DoorDash will stop delivering Walmart groceries next month
If you’re following the ups and downs of the crypto industry, you won’t want to miss this Twitter Space on Monday at 12:00 p.m. PDT/3:00 p.m. EDT. Senior crypto reporter Anita will be speaking with Sam Rosenblum and Breck Stodghill about where they’re seeing the most exciting opportunities among early-stage web3 companies.
Bolt founder Ryan Breslow isn’t going away
Few outside of Breslow’s world even knew his name a year ago. Then Bolt, a “one-click” checkout tech company that evolved from an earlier idea of his, announced $355 million in Series E funding at a reported $11 billion valuation. Suddenly, the startup was on everyone’s radar, as was Breslow. The now 28-year-old Miami resident was riding so high that he couldn’t help but take a kind of victory lap. Having struggled at one point to win over Silicon Valley investors, he began publishing thoughts on Twitter that most might never dare share publicly, including to call rival Stripe and famed accelerator Y Combinator “mob bosses” that will pull “every power move imaginable” to squash competitors.
3 views: Thoughts on Flow
Then there were the claims that Flow could help solve inequality, anxiety, loneliness and a number of other social ills. Neumann’s ideas for Flow, Andreessen said, are “not lacking in vision or ambition, but only projects with such lofty goals have a chance at changing the world.”. That’s...
German startups could use more venture capital, but Germany’s government has a plan
Reading recently about Germany’s €30 billion plan for its startups, I was intrigued. Did the country start to envy La French Tech? Is it hoping to rival post-Brexit U.K.? Perhaps both, but it also has a national goal — making sure that profits from homegrown successes stay home. Let’s explore. — Anna.
Otter.ai slashes free monthly transcription minutes to 300, but opens recorder bot to all
The bad news, however, is that Otter.ai is scaling back on some features, like the number of monthly transcription minutes available for basic and pro accounts. Otter.ai first launched its bot to automatically record Zoom meetings last May, though it later added support for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex. The assistant integrates with the user’s calendar, and automatically joins any scheduled meeting, records it and shares the transcription with everyone in the meeting. So even if someone can’t attend a meeting, they can at least listen back to it and peruse the notes later.
