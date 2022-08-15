Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
TechCrunch
The Roku Channel adds 14 linear channels, expanding its local news offering
According to TVREV, news is a top category that attracts viewers in the free ad-supporting streaming landscape. After experiencing slow growth in active accounts in the first and second quarters of 2022, Roku has been eager to prove its worth to investors and consumers. “We’re thrilled to further expand our...
ZDNet
Elon Musk drops details about Tesla's humanoid robot
Tesla is set to unveil a new humanoid robot, called Optimus, in late September. There's been a lot of speculation surrounding Tesla's strategy in entering the robotics market, and a recent post by boss Elon Musk sheds some new light. In the post, published in the China's Cyberspace Administration's official...
Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales With WhatsApp Ordering
As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffett’s firm buys more Apple shares while betting on oil
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wall...
Lowe's is awarding $55 million in bonuses for hourly workers to fight inflation
Lowe’s is awarding bonuses totaling $55 million to its front-line hourly employees to help soften the impact of inflation. The home improvement store chain said on an earnings call Wednesday it is offering those workers limited-time discounts of up to 20% on everyday household and cleaning items. "We will...
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Google is working to bring Android 13's new photo picker to outdated, discontinued devices
Android 13 is, presumably, just weeks away, with rumors pointing to a September launch. That might be a little later than most of us expected — especially considering the final beta version shipped in July. As an update primarily focused on privacy and security, getting it on your phone might not seem as exciting as, say, Android 12's Material You redesign was last year. Among some of Android 13's more obvious changes is a new photo picker, but even if you're rocking years-old hardware, you might not need a software update to get it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
TechCrunch
How Amazon’s continued expansion into healthcare could buoy the sector
The tech behemoth originally entered the health sector after it acquired PillPack, an online pharmacy, in 2018 and later rebranded as Amazon Pharmacy. The company also provides Amazon Care as a way for individuals in certain states to get treatment. Although those endeavors seem to be bearing fruit, Amazon also...
TechCrunch
Investment in infrastructure is critical for crypto startups, not a ‘nice to have’
One area of crypto that is weathering the storm quite well is “infrastructure,” the companies and protocols that help enable the core functionality of other crypto companies. Despite seeing negative price pressure mostly in line with the broader market, these infrastructure companies have continued to generate sustainable revenue by servicing emerging but clear, durable use cases.
Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
TechCrunch
DoorDash partners with Meta to test delivery of Facebook Marketplace items
DoorDash and Facebook’s parent company Meta are currently offering the test in several cities in the United States, giving many drivers another opportunity to earn money. Items that are eligible for delivery are Marketplace items that can fit in the trunk of a car and must be located up to 15 miles away. DoorDash drivers are expected to make deliveries within 48 hours or less.
TechCrunch
SAIC Mobility Robotaxi valued at $1B after $148M Series B
SAIC Group led the Series B round that also saw participation from Momenta, Gaoheng Management Consulting and other institutions. The funding brought SAIC Mobility’s total valuation to more than $1 billion, according to the company. The company’s robotaxis are powered using Momenta’s “Flywheel L4” technology, which is designed to...
TechCrunch
Venue raises $4M from Accel and the CEOs of Slack, Remote and SquareSpace to give teamwide video meetings a new breath of life
But for those who use Zoom, Google’s Meet, Microsoft’s Teams or something else, you’ll know that they still lack in certain scenarios. Today a startup called Venue, built to plug one of those gaps — larger team meetings — is setting out its stall to compete, with a video conferencing platform that brings in a host of personalization and other features from consumer communication apps to make it more engaging. These include emoji bursts, the ability to set background music and backgrounds, easy tools to share videos and other media, gifs and multifunctional control panels that mimic those that appear in streaming platforms like Twitch.
Can Google Wallet Hold Its Own in Competitive, Highly Regulated ID Authentication Landscape?
Depending on the country they live in, Android users of the Google Pay app may have noticed a recent update replacing Google Pay with a new, multipurpose Google Wallet. Per Google, the roll out of the wallet will impact users in close to 40 countries across Europe and Middle East including the U.K., France, Belgium, Ireland, Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
freightwaves.com
Gaining advantages through payment ecosystems
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using a payments ecosystem to create a competitive advantage. DETAILS: Payments are always about timing. It’s the cash conversion metrics that keep the logistics industry running. It’s where taking lessons from other...
Retailers are building their own ad businesses to compete with Amazon. Here's the latest news on Walmart, Instacart, and more.
Walmart, Target, Instacart, and others are building advertising businesses to boost their margins and capitalize on the online shopping boom.
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
TechCrunch
India’s Exponent Energy may have found the secret to 15-min rapid EV charging
Exponent Energy’s business model is geared toward OEMs building commercial EVs for fleet purposes. Ideally, the company works with the OEM to integrate its battery pack, or e^pack, that can then be charged quickly via Exponent’s network of chargers, or e^pumps. Earlier this month, Exponent announced its first partnership with Altigreen, an Indian electric cargo vehicle manufacturer, launching the Exponent-enabled Altigreen neEV HD, a three-wheeler that both companies say can be fully charged, from 0% to 100%, in 15 minutes.
Comments / 0